KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — A South Bend man remains in critical condition following an early evening crash southwest of Warsaw. The Kosciusko Sheriff's Department reports that the Chevrolet HHR driven by Dennis Hurst, 65, of South Bend, was traveling northbound on S. R. 25 at 6:15 p.m. Monday north of Ferguson Road in Wayne Township when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the east shoulder of the roadway.
After overcorrecting, the Chevrolet crossed the west side of the highway; striking a NIPSCO utility pole and ejecting Hurst from the vehicle.
Hurst suffered a head Injury and was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center. He is reported to be in critical condition.
This crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team. Responding agencies included Kosciusko County Sheriff, Warsaw-Wayne Fire, Lutheran EMS, Warsaw Police, and Parkview Samaritan Air Ambulance.