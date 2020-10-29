GOSHEN — A Plymouth man has admitted he had the element of a drug in his system when he crashed a car, killing a New Paris man nearly five years ago.
Auston Masson, 26, appeared Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court for a hearing.
Masson pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his blood. The count was downgraded from when he was originally charged with a Level 4 count. A second similar count was dismissed.
As part of the plea agreement, Masson faces a sentence where time to be served would be capped at three years, and he would do the time at a community corrections program.
Judge Michael Christofeno cautioned Masson the sentence could end up going one of three ways if he’s deemed ineligible for placement at Elkhart County Community Corrections. Christofeno said if that occurs, Masson could be sent to prison, sent to the Elkhart County Jail or placed on probation.
Masson admitted he had THC metabolite in his blood when he lost control of the car he was driving amid snowy conditions and struck an SUV on Ind. 15 in February 2016. A passenger in Masson’s car, Christopher Swihart, of New Paris, was killed in the crash.
Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Masson. He then scheduled Jan. 14 as the date to sentence him.
Before reaching the plea hearing, the case had been postponed numerous times since Masson was charged in September 2016, months after the crash occurred.
ROBBERY SENTENCING
Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court. Among them, Miguel Muro-Medina, 22, of Goshen, was sentenced for robbing a teenager at gunpoint last year.
Christofeno sentenced Muro-Medina to seven years in prison as part of terms in a plea agreement. Muro-Medina was convicted of a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery Sept. 10 after he pleaded guilty in the case.
Muro-Medina admitted he held up a teenager with a gun in June 2019; reportedly, according to police, a 16-year-old boy who was in a driveway in the 13000 block of C.R. 42 near Millersburg.
“I’m sorry for the victim. I take full responsibility for what I did,” Muro-Medina told the court, describing how he was under the influence of a substance during the robbery. “I take full responsibility for my actions.”
The sentence will be consecutive to a pending misdemeanor case against him in Marshall County. Muro-Medina’s attorney also noted an immigration hold is in place against him, and he could face deportation after the case is resolved.
ROBBERY CONSPIRACY SENTENCE
Seth Allen, 31, was sentenced to six years in prison and six years of probation as part of a robbery case. Christofeno also issued an order for him to enter a therapeutic addictions treatment program in prison.
Allen had pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery on Aug. 20.
He was accused of being part of a plot with two other people to rob an alleged drug dealer at a house. Police arrested him in March 2018 after responding to a call to the parking lot of Walmart along Old U.S. 20 in Elkhart. There, police found Allen wearing an outfit resembling a police uniform and a tactical vest.
Allen’s sentence in the case will be served consecutive to a more than 8-year term he received after pleading guilty in a federal gun case in June 2018. He was transferred from a federal prison in Kentucky to the Elkhart County Jail in order to resolve the robbery case.
As part of his sentence, Allen was also ordered to not trespass at Walmart.
DRUG SENTENCINGS
• Dustin McDonald, 32, of Elkhart, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years at Elkhart County Community Corrections and five years of probation.
McDonald had pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to a Level 2 felony count of dealing methamphetamine and a Level 5 felony count of possession of a handgun. He admitted he had meth that he intended to sell when he was arrested in Goshen in May 2019.
• John McLachlan, 28, of Elkhart, was sentenced to 19 years in prison and five years of probation.
McLachlan had pleaded guilty Aug. 20 to a Level 2 felony count of dealing methamphetamine and a Level 6 felony count of resisting law enforcement as part of a police pursuit that occurred in January 2019.
