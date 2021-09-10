BRISTOL — The Elkhart Civic Theatre production of the thought-provoking drama “Doubt, A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley will open Sept. 17 for a two-weekend run at the Bristol Opera House.
Performances will take place Sept. 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees Sept. 19 and 26 at 3 p.m. The play is directed by Demarée Dufour-Noneman, with the following cast:
• Father Flynn: Brock Butler
• Sister Aloyisius: Patricia Habegger
• Sister James: Amberly Nichols
• Mrs. Muller: Curiee Herring-Jackson
In giving a synopsis of the play, ECT Executive Director Dave Dufour writes, “What do you do when you’re not sure?” So asks Father Flynn, the progressive and beloved priest at the St. Nicholas Church School in the Bronx, in his sermon. It’s 1964, and things are changing, to the chagrin of rigid principal Sister Aloysius. However, when an unconscionable accusation is leveled against the Father, Sister Aloysius realizes that the only way to get justice is to create it herself. And as for the truth of the matter? As Father Flynn says, ‘Doubt can be a bond as powerful and sustaining as certainty.’ In stunning prose, John Patrick Shanley delves into the murky shadows of moral certainty, his characters always balancing on the thin line between truth and consequences.”
“Doubt, A Parable” won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play. It was adapted into a motion picture starring Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams and Viola Davis in 2008.
All performances will be at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St., Bristol.
Tickets are available at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/tix or by calling the box office at 574-848-4116 weekday afternoons.
