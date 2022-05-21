DR. WALLACE: I have always been self-conscious of my skin. Ever since I was about 13, I have had acne and it has developed to be worse and worse over time.
I look at myself in the mirror or when I take pictures and it makes me feel so self-conscious and unattractive. I have tried what seems to be every different method to clear my skin, but nothing seems to work on a consistent basis.
I have even tried to cut out gluten and dairy but that didn’t help much either. I just want to feel confident again in my skin but am not sure what to do next. — Acne Challenged, via email
ACNE CHALLENGED: Acne is a huge topic for many teenagers around the world. Some of the very best world-class information and advice on the subject of acne comes from the Mayo Clinic. Acne is a common condition faced by many teenagers. Although most teens will have acne at some point, some may still be embarrassed by it. It’s important for a parent or guardian to take a teen’s feelings about acne seriously. Acne can cause low self-esteem and lead to distress in teens. Helping teens with acne management can make this time less stressful and decrease the long-term effects of acne.
Here are the Mayo Clinic’s 13 tips to help manage or eliminate acne:
No. 1: Use over-the-counter acne products, and wash problem areas with a gentle cleanser twice daily.
Look for products that contain topical benzoyl peroxide as the main active ingredient. Apply cleanser with fingertips, and rinse skin with lukewarm water.
No. 2: After washing the skin, treat with a topical product containing adapalene, as it is helpful in unclogging pores and preventing new breakouts. A pea-sized amount should be applied to the entire face, avoiding easily irritated areas, such as the eyes and mouth. It also can be applied to the chest and back, if needed.
No. 3: Avoid facial scrubs, astringents and facial cleanser masks, as well as excessive scrubbing and washing. This can irritate the skin and worsen acne.
No. 4: Remember to use acne treatment, but parents should only remind their teens occasionally for best results.
No. 5: Do not touch or pick at problem areas as this can trigger acne and lead to infections and even scarring.
No. 6: Make sure to wear a clean face mask every day. A dirty face mask will counteract other prevention strategies. Be sure to wash masks prior to wearing the first time. Use regular laundry detergent and hot water for washing face coverings.
No. 7: Use shampoo every day. This is especially needed with oily hair and problem areas around the hairline.
No. 8: Shower after activities that cause sweat and oil production. Exercising and wearing a hat or helmet can increase sweat and oil production.
No. 9: Treat acne early! It is easier to treat a few pimples than a breakout. Early treatment also can help prevent acne in adult years and reduce scars.
No. 10: Always protect skin from the sun as sunlight exposure can make acne worse, and some medications make skin more susceptible to the sun’s rays. When planning to be in the sun, apply a non-oily moisturizer that includes sunscreen.
No. 11: Avoid excessive amounts of cosmetics. Cosmetics can cause pores to clog and worsen acne.
No. 12: Protect skin from items that create friction or cause pressure. Phones, helmets, backpacks, and tight collars and straps are examples. Use these products when needed of course, but remove them once their safety and functionality purpose has been achieved.
No. 13: Manage and reduce stress since stress can often cause acne to flare up. Exercise, meditation, yoga and other forms of stress relief can be helpful in combating stubborn acne.
If over-the-counter acne products have been applied for several weeks and the desired improvements have not been achieved, then it’s likely time to schedule an appointment with a dermatologist or pediatrician who can prescribe stronger medications and help with additional treatment options. Office visits provide a customized plan for each individual. Visit www.MayoClinicHealthSystem.org for more of their excellent information and advice on acne causes, treatments and strategies for reduction.