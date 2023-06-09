DR. WALLACE: Two of my girlfriends aren’t talking to each other because of some guy they both like. They each think they’re going to be the one to take him away from his current girlfriend.
I think it’s ridiculous. I want to try and help out, but what can I do? I hate to see my two girlfriends upset with each other all of the time, especially since the three of us girls have been close friends for over four years now. I’ve had a steady boyfriend for a year now, but my friends are seeking to meet guys who are unavailable, and to me that just seems counterproductive. Any ideas? — Friends With Both of Them, via email
FRIENDS WITH BOTH OF THEM: Start by telling each of them that you care for them a great deal and tell them both that they’re being unrealistic. Do this in front of both of them simultaneously and do your best to control the conversation and not let them get a word in edgewise.
Go on to say that you’ll do your best to set each of them up on a series of blind dates. Tell them that once they start becoming busy going out with other guys, they’ll soon realize how foolish their current rivalry is. Do your best to network with as many friends and contacts as you possibly can and try to pick the right guy for each of your friends, based upon what you know about their collective personalities.
DR. WALLACE: Is the debt you incurred for going to college worth it? I’ve talked to many adults on this subject and they seem to be divided about 50% on each side of this issue.
Some of them encourage me to go to a trade school whereas others think that if I know what future career I would like to pursue, I should attend the university to get a degree in that subject.
Is there a way to determine if college is worth the money? — Considering My Options, via email
CONSIDERING MY OPTIONS: Attending an expensive university or not is certainly a personal decision. My advice would be to start with your focus on what types of future jobs you envision yourself working, and then figure out your best action steps toward achieving that goal.
Attending a trade school could be an option for you if you’re interested in those types of careers. Trade schools these days are outstanding in many new skills, and cutting-edge technologies are taught there. A serious student can gain a lot of knowledge and build job skills at the same time.
For others, a university degree makes the most sense. For those on a tight budget, I recommend attending a local community college for the first two years of college, as taking the basic required courses at such an institution will keep the costs down dramatically.
From there you can transfer to a four-year university to finish out your final two years of college, and once you have your degree from this institution, it will not really matter at all that you attended your first two years at a community college. Your diploma will be from the four-year university in the field of study that you have selected, provided you apply yourself well, study hard and earn that degree.