DR. WALLACE: Today is International Literacy Day, and I'd like to both learn more about it and more about how I can help others in our country as well as those people around the world who could really see their lives transformed via literacy. — A Student Who Cares, via email
A STUDENT WHO CARES: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, created International Literacy Day in 1967. Since then, International Literacy Day celebrations have taken place annually around the world to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.
Although there has been meaningful progress made around the world, literacy challenges still persist with at least 500 million young people and adults lacking basic literacy skills today.
The best ways to help are to raise funds for donations, source books and reading materials to be given to those in need, and to find and fund teachers who can help bring the gift of literacy to life. These three fundamental foundations are the key to helping reduce illiteracy around the world. Take some time to source good organizations in your area who can provide you an avenue to work with other people who feel just the same way you do about this very important topic.
DR. WALLACE: I've been dating a guy this summer, and we get along great in many areas of our lives, except for the fact that he always is pressing me to get more and more physical with him.
Not only do I know that I'm not ready for this, but my own personal belief system also precludes me from engaging in any physical relationship at this time in my life.
My question is, how can I determine if he will wait for me or if he's simply putting one final "full-court press" on me to become physical with him before he moves on from me? I can also tell you that we have not really discussed this matter between us much in detail. I fear my silence may be sending him the wrong message, or worse, encouraging him to think a breakthrough is just around the corner.
I really like him for several good reasons, but I'm not about to compromise my personal integrity or my values for anyone at this point in my life. — Feeling Under Pressure, via email
FEELING UNDER PRESSURE: I agree that your lack of direct communication is doing you more harm than good at this point. Therefore, I suggest that you have an open and honest discussion with him about every aspect of your present relationship and take plenty of time to go over where you honestly stand on all the issues that are important to you.
If he is to turn out to be the guy for you, he'll be understanding and patient and will allow your relationship to flourish without undue pressure to become more physically interactive at this time. If he's not, he'll likely move on soon and this will be better for you in the long run even if it may cause your short-term consternation.
Have this open discussion as soon as possible and be prepared to live with the results either way. You'll benefit in the long run via either outcome.