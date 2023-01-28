TEENS: It's a new year, and therefore time for me to present my annual endorsement, recommendation and admiration of the Stuttering Foundation.
Over the years I've worked with and recommended their wonderful platform for anyone who may be able to benefit from the excellent resources they provide to our communities.
These days their reach has widened further with the addition of podcasts, videos and cutting-edge information on speech therapy.
Founded by Malcolm Fraser in Memphis, Tennessee in 1947, this organization is at the very top echelon of organizations I recommend to teens, parents and family members of teens who can benefit from the resources they provide.
Today, Malcolm's daughter Jane Fraser is the president of this fine organization. She's a past recipient of the award for Nonprofit Executive of the Year, as named by The NonProfit Times newspaper.
The Stuttering Foundation has a world-class website available to all at www.stutteringhelp.org, and I highly recommend that anyone interested in self-help or in helping another person should visit this site and navigate to the resources that will best address their situation.
In honor of this organization, here are seven tips that can be helpful for young children who stutter and their family members, friends and teachers who wish to help them:
No. 1: Speak with the child in an unhurried way, pausing frequently. Wait a few seconds until the child finishes speaking before you begin to speak. Your own slow, relaxed speech will be far more effective than any criticism or advice such as "slow down" or "try it again slowly."
No. 2: Reduce the number of questions you ask the child. Instead of asking questions, simply comment on what the child has said.
No. 3: Use your facial expressions and other body language to convey to the child that you are listening to the content of the child's message and not how the message is being delivered.
No. 4: Set aside a few minutes at a regular time each day when you can give your undivided attention to the child. This quiet, calm time becomes a confidence builder for younger children.
No. 5: Help all members of the family learn to take turns talking and listening. Children, especially those who stutter, find it much easier to talk when there are few interruptions.
No. 6: Observe the way you interact with the child. Try to increase those times that give the child the message that you are listening and that the child has plenty of time to talk.
No. 7: Above all, convey that you accept the child as he or she is. The most powerful force of all is your support of the child, whether he or she stutters or not.
For additional information and encouragement, call (800) 992-9392. The Stuttering Foundation is dedicated to help those in need and is both a fine resource and a wonderful nonprofit organization that has made a huge difference to countless lives over the past 75 years.