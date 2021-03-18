DR. WALLACE: I’ve always wanted to go to college, in part so that I can make my parents proud of me. But now I am about to graduate from high school, and the reality of what college may be like has struck home, and I’m not sure it’s the best decision for me at this time.
With the unemployment rate what it is and COVID-19 still causing a lot of unemployment, how can I be sure that college would be my best option?
I’m therefore kind of puzzled as to what to do with myself this coming fall. What do you think? — Considering but Unsure of College, via email
CONSIDERING COLLEGE: You should become prepared for your next step in life, and college is a great stepping stone between high school and the “real world.” It provides a path not only for exploration but also for learning and preparation. Whether you’re learning how to become a doctor, a writer or any other profession you can think of, college can help prepare you to take that next step.
College graduates have more earning potential on average than people who only have a high school diploma. The unemployment rate for college grads is also about half the jobless rate of high school graduates. Getting a good-paying job is one of the top reasons why most people go to college.
So here are five reasons why college is important and why you might want to earn a degree:
- Lifts your lifetime potential income.
- Lowers your lifetime unemployment odds.
- Makes you more competitive in the job market.
- Improves your overall communication and analytical skills.
- Helps you build a stronger career network.
DR. WALLACE: All major athletes have coaches, personal trainers, managers, etc., to help them be the very best at their chosen sport. I’m an OK athlete, and my dad played basketball in college, so I have “the genes,” as some people say. A lot of my peers take steroids and other enhancements to make them better at sports, even in high school.
In order for me to succeed in basketball and become a professional player someday, do I have to hire all the above personal assistants and also plan to take steroids to have a shot at succeeding? I can honestly say that I’ve never taken any type of substance at all. In fact, I’ve never even thought about that. However, now that I see so many taking enhancements around me, I’m wondering if I need to do the same to keep up? — Feeling Left Out, via email
FEELING LEFT OUT: It is true that some professional athletes have admitted to using steroids and other substances to succeed, and some pretty famous athletes have been banned from the sport and had their accolades taken away.
The good news is that these users are in the minority and that the vast majority of athletes achieve their success the old-fashioned way: via hard work and tireless practice at their chosen craft.
Steroids have been banned from all athletic competition, and there is constantly evolving testing to ensure that. Only those who place temporary personal accomplishment over honor take the chance being caught and outed as a steroid user. Simply put, steroid users are cheating the system, their fellow competitors and even themselves. On top of this, steroids are inherently dangerous when taken regularly in an effort to enhance sports performance.
Do not even think about taking steroids. Your health, integrity and honor are far more important than trying to take a dangerous shortcut that can potentially cause great personal harm to your health.
