DR. WALLACE: It’s been 22 years now since the tragedy of the 9/11 attacks and we make a big deal about it each year, even though there has been no other attack similar to it for over two decades now.
Will we always have to plan to watch annual memorials about this? There are many attacks every year around the world. If we hold ceremonies for all of them, we won’t have much time to do anything else. — Experiencing Tragedy Fatigue, via email
EXPERIENCING TRAGEDY FATIGUE: The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks were indeed a big deal and absolutely deserve our remembrance and respect for those who lost their lives on that horrific day. Many heroes stepped up that day and in the days that followed in a valiant effort to help those who were injured and to help defend our nation as well.
It’s important that we remember and honor events like the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, and the 2001 attacks on New York and Washington, D.C., from our recent past. Remembering these days rallies our nation to the common cause of national defense, patriotism and the collective good that was done by everyday citizens as well as first responders to help others on those fateful days.
Times of tragedy often pull our nation together as a difficult period of time unfurls, but the annual remembrances give us all a chance to pull together and realize that we all share many common fundamental beliefs in our communities, such as wishing to insure our treasured freedoms and way of life.
Speaking as a Navy combat veteran, I can tell you that I find taking the time to remember these special days to be a most worthy endeavor for our country on many levels.
DR. WALLACE: I’m in my senior year of high school now and for the first time I’m starting to seriously think about attending college. I’ve just kind of drifted through high school, and I have reasonable but not outstanding grades. Let’s just say I will not be receiving an academic scholarship from a major university.
Nevertheless, I’d like to take my senior year seriously and do what I can to increase my odds of being able to attend college somewhere. Do you have any suggestions on how I could increase my odds of attending college in the fall of 2024? — Finally Getting Serious, via email
FINALLY GETTING SERIOUS: Good for you that you’re planning ahead with nearly a full year to organize things before the fall of 2024 rolls around.
I recommend that you speak to an academic counselor at your high school along with a couple of your favorite teachers.
Gather all of their thoughts and suggestions, and as you’re holding these discussions, let them know what subjects and potential jobs you might be interested in later on in your life. This might help you narrow your search so that you can find a university that has room to add enrollment and also offers classes that you would find interesting and a good fit toward your overall career goals.
Also, check to see what state colleges may be available in your area and don’t forget to check out local community colleges as well. Both of these avenues are outstanding and can provide you a good steppingstone from high school into the beginning of attending college and doing college coursework.
The sooner you can identify and contact a school or two that you can see yourself attending next fall, the sooner your goal will become that much more motivational to you as you complete your high school academic career. Finally, compare notes and thoughts with as many fellow students as you can about college options, especially early in this present school year. I trust you’ll find that there are many others in a very similar position to you going through the same thought process. Good luck and know that I’m rooting for you to find your niche and to succeed with your new academic endeavors next fall.