DR. WALLACE: I'm a fussy sleeper! I'm 16 and live with one brother and my two parents. I have my own room, which is great! But at night I like to leave one of my windows open to let some fresh air in. I have heavy blankets so I'm always warm enough. And when I do this, I'm always sure to close the door to my room so that the cool air won't bother anyone else in the house. I've even sometimes put a few towels on the carpet under my door to keep my room sealed to not let my cool air affect the others in my family.
My parents think I'll catch a cold or come down with some sort of illness because of the cold night air that flows in. We live in the Pacific Northwest, not far from the coast, so it gets cold at night but not super cold like the winter weather I see in Chicago or New York, for example.
Are my parents right that I'll get sick from a little cold air at night? I only leave the window cracked open a few inches and we have a safety latch on the windowsill, so our home is still secure, and we live in a quiet area anyway. What do you think? — Fussy Sleeper, via email
FUSSY SLEEPER: The temperature of your room, as long as it is above freezing, will be unlikely to impair you. And after the recent pandemic, your parents should know that viruses like colds and the flu are usually spread via sneezing, coughing, touching and breathing air and items that other infected individuals have also come into contact with.
The cold or cool air alone poses you no danger. As long as your family home is secure and you have enough blankets to keep warm, I feel you're entitled to sleep in a manner that keeps you comfortable and provides you with a good night's sleep. Many studies have educated me over the years on the importance of a good night's sleep to a human body, so stress this point to your parents when you present your side of the discussion.
DR. WALLACE: My boyfriend is a good guy and I really like him a lot. We're both juniors in high school, and he's friendly, responsible and has a good personality.
However, he does have one issue that really bothers me. He's always moving from a kiss to slobbering and sucking my neck! I think this is gross and that it does not feel good, but he tells me that he can't help it! On the good side, he has never once pressured me to have sex, unlike the stories I hear about other boyfriends from friends.
How can I get my otherwise great guy to stop drooling and slobbering all over me? He sometimes leaves my neck with light, ugly bruises and this makes me feel very self-conscious. When this happens I wear turtleneck sweaters or scarves to cover my neck up. I don't want anyone to see the mess he leaves there.
What do you recommend? — Want My Neck Left Alone, via email
WANT MY NECK LEFT ALONE: I agree with you that his behavior in this regard is unacceptable, and, in my opinion, it negates some of his other good qualities. This is because in my experience, when one relationship partner states a dislike for some type of behavior, particularly romantic behavior, the other should always respect these wishes in good faith. This is what good partners do: they work together to get along and make each other happy.
And as for his excuse that he simply can't help himself, this is lame! He absolutely can help himself, but instead he wishes to proceed for his own gratification despite you voicing your wishes to the contrary.
If you aim to stay in this relationship, I'd advise that you tell him that drooling and sucking your neck is a deal-breaker, as in a 'relationship-breaker.' Tell him that if the roles were reversed and he had asked you to not do something physical that upset him, you would respect his wishes accordingly.
Let him know that your main issue is not your neck, even though that is important to you, but rather the fact that he would rather please himself than respect you. A lack of respect on his part does not earn your confidence to stay in this relationship.