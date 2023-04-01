Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy with rain showers. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early becoming clear late. Low 26F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.