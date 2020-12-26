DR. WALLACE: I got my ears pierced when I was a baby and have worn earrings for years. Now, as an older teenager who is 17, I want to get my nose pierced between my nostrils so that I can put a bar or ring there. I think it would look really cool! One of my girlfriends has already had this done, and she’s told me that it’s really no big deal and that it didn’t hurt at all. We girls love rocking the punk-rock look with our hair, clothes and shoes, and now I want to take my style to my face, too.
My parents aren’t convinced that it is a good idea, especially my father. He’s pretty set against it. Instead of telling me all about “how other people will look at me” and “how it will impact my ability to find a job,” he instead has been railing on and on about the health consequences of getting this type of piercing done. How can I talk my parents, especially my dad, into the idea? I happen to already know it’s a good idea. My nose even told me so! — The Nose Knows, via email
THE NOSE KNOWS: There are lots of things to consider before getting your body pierced. The following information is from Wikipedia.
The nasal septum is the cartilaginous dividing wall between the nostrils. Generally, it is not cartilage but rather the small gap between the cartilage and the bottom of the nose (sometimes called the “sweet spot”) that is pierced.
This piercing heals within a month-and-a-half to three months, depending on the individual. It should only be stretched by 1 millimeter at a time, and waiting at least a month between stretches is advisable. If a certain point is exceeded, usually about 8 millimeter, the cartilage gets forced toward the top of the nose, which can be decidedly uncomfortable.
This piercing should be done only with a needle. As far as jewelry is concerned, captive bead rings, circular barbells, plugs, tusks, curls, and septum retainers can be used. Some metals used in nose rings are safe, but may cause allergies or sensitivity. Risk of bacterial infection is also present in swimming pools, bodies of water and baths.
So, there are health risks involved, as your father has pointed out. My advice is wait until you are 18 so that you won’t run into family friction while you are living at home with your parents. At some point, once you’re 18 — and if, by then, you still wish to get this type of piercing, you can do so. However, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention to you that I’ve received more letters from young ladies with this type of piercing who later regretted it than those that loved it.
Another alternative to consider, when the time comes, is a small stud higher up on one side of the nose versus the full nose ring option.
DR. WALLACE: I saw a commercial on television regarding Plan B and a pill that can somehow help to prevent pregnancy. I didn’t want to show a search online on my computer at our house about how it works because my parents might see. Can you tell me how this works and, if it does, how I can get it without my parents necessarily knowing all about this? — Curious About This Topic, via email
CURIOUS ABOUT THIS TOPIC: Plan B is a pill that you take after you’ve had sexual intercourse to prevent the egg from becoming fertilized.
A Plan B morning-after pill can lower the chances of pregnancy by 75-89%, if taken within three days after unprotected sex.
