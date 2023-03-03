Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Snow this morning will become heavy at times this afternoon along with gusty winds. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.