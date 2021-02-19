DR. WALLACE: For years, I’ve been begging my parents to repaint my bedroom, since the paint is old, dirty in a few spots and pretty faded. So, this year, I was beyond happy when my dad said that for my 14th birthday, I could finally get my room repainted!
My parents even said I could paint my room any color that I liked. My mom knows I’m kind of a girly girl who wears a lot of pink and red clothes, so I think that was what she expected. But you should have seen the look on her face when I told her that I decided that I wanted to paint my room black! Now my mom and dad are going back on their original gift by telling me I can’t paint my room black. They said they won’t buy that paint and that they don’t want me living “in a cave”!
So, after a bit of an argument, now my parents said I can paint my room any color except black. But technically, that’s not what we originally agreed to once my special birthday gift was announced. What’s the deal with my parents? Are they allowed to change the rules after they gave the gift? My dad is a big football fan, and he just watched Tom Brady win his seventh Super Bowl, and I’m pretty sure good old Tom had to play by the same rules in every game he won over the years. Why should I have to play by new rules that were not in place last week? — Color Me Unhappy, via email
COLOR ME UNHAPPY: I’m sure your parents did not expect you to choose black as a color for your bedroom, as it seems unusual and perhaps a bit depressing from their point of view. Although it’s your room, it is their house, and they can call the shots about many things under their roof, including the colors of the paint on the walls.
I suggest you should choose a color that isn’t so dark, because dark colors tend to be dreary and make rooms look very small and unwelcoming.
Your personal space should be enjoyable and upbeat whenever possible. I can tell from your letter that you certainly have a lot of spirit, so choose another color that better reflects your dynamic personality.
DR. WALLACE: My father is a police officer, and he’s very strict. He has rules about everything. We have to make our beds as soon as we get up; we must eat at a specific time in the morning; and we must finish all homework by 6 p.m. You get the idea.
My dad also has strict rules about my cellphone usage. I can only be on my cellphone for two hours a day, and then I have to put my phone away. Well, this is an unreal expectation for me. All my friends get to use their phones 24 hours a day. They are able to keep in touch all day and share all kinds of fun news and stories!
I haven’t been in trouble or lost any privileges, but I want to know how I can get my dad to ease up on the cellphone usage. Any ideas? — Want To Stay in Touch, via email
WANT TO STAY IN TOUCH: Perhaps your father’s rules are a bit strict, given this modern world we now live in.
When your father is in a good mood, maybe you can discuss the future of your cellphone use and get him to adjust the time restrictions a bit. Ask him if you can do a little extra help around the house to earn some additional time. He might be willing to start with a few extra hours on the weekends, for example. If you do make progress, be patient, and be sure not to break any rules. You might be able to find some common ground that will make you a bit happier and keep him satisfied that your free time is still balanced.
The good news is that your friends will likely be more than happy to update you regularly so that you don’t miss out on any important news!
Dr. Robert Wallace will answer questions from readers in this column. Email him at rwallace@galesburg.net.
