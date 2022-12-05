DR. WALLACE: I'm a normal teenager who is 15 years old, and I get decent grades, but what bothers me at times is my home life. I live with my mother and my stepfather. My stepfather actually adopted me, so I have his last name as my name at school and on all of my other legal documents.
My mother didn't tell me too much about my biological father other than they were both really young when she had me and that my biological father took off immediately and wanted nothing more to do with my mother or me.
I love my mother, and she treats me very well. My stepfather doesn't harm me in any way, but he is super strict and sometimes when I ask my mother for certain permissions, she might say yes, but later my stepfather will find out about it and he will overrule her, and then the final answer to my request always seems to be "no."
This has me wondering, would I be better off living with my biological father if I can find him soon? However, my parents are not helpful with any information regarding him. The last time I brought it up, they told me that when I turn18 years old I can conduct any type of search I would like to do at that time.
Do you think it's possible for me to find my biological father sooner than waiting the next three years? I believe that if I can find him, I could move to his city and live happily with him. — Don't Like My Stepfather, via email
DON'T LIKE MY STEPFATHER: Many teenagers struggle to feel totally comfortable with stepparents. Becoming and functioning effectively as a stepparent is indeed a difficult chore, and some stepparents feel that imposing rules and discipline is the best way to maintain their authority as a parent. This man did adopt you, after all, so he is indeed now legally your father even though he is not your biological father.
And speaking of your biological father, first of all, there's no guarantee you would be able to find him quickly or easily even if you started right now. Second, there is also no guarantee that he would be willing to let you live with him or that the living arrangements he presently has would be suitable for you anyhow.
I trust that, as you age, your understanding about both of your fathers will continue to develop and evolve. For now, be thankful you have a loving mother and a stepfather who at least provide you a safe and comfortable home to live in.
DR. WALLACE: I'm a good student, and I spend most of my time in my room studying at night because my parents spend almost every evening either drinking and socializing with their friends in our house or going out to drink at their friends' houses or local restaurants.
My older sister who is 25 and married has invited me to go live at her house so that I can be away from all the drinking and carrying on. It sounds tempting, but I'm not sure if my parents would go for that. I'm the last sibling living at home, as my two older siblings have moved on and now I'm a senior in high school.
I have good enough grades to get into a good local college and likely even earn a scholarship for my books, tuition and housing.
Should I think about moving out now, or should I just wait until I'm a college student? I'm only 17, so I would need approval from my parents if I want to move in with my sister and her family. — Like to Study Quietly, via email
LIKE TO STUDY QUIETLY: At this point, you're only a few months from graduating high school, so it's likely better for you to stay put and continue on with your routine.
However, once you turn 18 and become a college student, I'd encourage you to perhaps find a roommate to live with on campus, or perhaps you could even consider your sister's offer at that time.