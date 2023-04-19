DR. WALLACE: I’m a girl who just turned 17, and I find myself fantasizing about a few guys at my high school. These guys I have in mind are each not compatible with me in many ways, yet I am beyond physically attracted to them. My background, core belief system, character and educational goals have not one single thing in common with any of theirs, but my daydreams persist.
Luckily for me, none of them seem to even know I exist, so my secret is safe for now. I do fear that if one of them asked me out on a date, I’d be inclined to go even though I know that I really shouldn’t since we have nothing in common and each of them have huge, obvious character flaws. One has had serious problems with law enforcement a few times already and is on the verge of being expelled from our high school.
Why do I have these feelings, and do you think I can learn to control them? — Feeling Out of Control at Times, via email
FEELING OUT OF CONTROL AT TIMES: You are likely experiencing infatuation, or what is commonly known as teenage lust. Hormones often run rampant during the teen years, and this is perhaps what you are experiencing.
The good news is that you do control your actions and although you experience daydreams, you have not taken any action to become involved with any individual you feel is overall incompatible for you.
Your feelings are normal and the fact you have not acted upon them is also normal. I would not worry too much at this point, but if your thoughts are being consumed with similar fantasies in the future, you may wish to seek out counseling from a professional who can provide you a safe and experienced portal to talk this matter over with.
DR. WALLACE: I’m one of three 17-year-old girls who are all great friends. We’ve known each other for about 10 years and have gone to school together throughout that time.
One of our friends just recently broke up with her boyfriend, and it really upset her for several weeks. It turns out this guy went on to date two other girls within a week of breaking up with our friend. We all talked about what a lousy guy he was to break things off so suddenly and then to immediately date two other girls as quickly as he could. His friends even told me that he did that to “send a message” to his ex since he was upset about something she had apparently said to him earlier when they were still a couple.
Well, imagine my surprise when the “other” friend approached me for advice about this guy. She said he had just asked her out and so she wanted me to tell her whether I felt enough time had passed for our other friend not to be upset at her going out on a date with this same guy, the one who is now her ex-boyfriend!
I told her I wasn’t sure and wanted to think about this, so now I’m writing to you. What do you think? — One of Three Close Friends, via email
ONE OF THREE CLOSE FRIENDS: I think that if your “other” friend follows through on this, your group of three may be down to two close friends soon. This is a common refrain and one I have seen and heard about many times over the years.
In situations like this, it’s always best to ask the person who was let down (in this case the girl who dated this boy in the first place) if she has any qualms or concerns if the guy in question were to ask one of her friends out on a date. If she does have an issue with that, it’s best to know this in advance. This way a friend can weigh the value of the friendship against one date that may or may not turn into anything more in the future.