DR. WALLACE: During the COVID-19 quarantine these past several months, something weird has happened to me. I’m a girl of 17, and almost every week, I have leg cramps!
About once or twice a week, I seem to wake up with my calf super tight, like it’s wound into a tight ball. It really hurts, too! I never had this problem before, and I’ve asked my parents and brother and sister, and none of them has had any leg cramps at all.
I do admit that this whole COVID-19 situation has me more stressed out than the rest of my family, but I’m not sure if that’s why I’m getting cramps or if it’s because I’m eating or drinking something that is causing it. What can I do? — ALL CRAMPED UP, VIA EMAIL
ALL CRAMPED UP: Sadly, most of the time, no apparent cause for night leg cramps is identified. In general, night leg cramps are likely to be related to muscle fatigue.
I agree that nocturnal leg cramps are painful; I’ve experienced a few myself here and there over the years. For most people who experience them, these cramps tend to come and go and not be persistent.
Forcefully stretching the contracted muscle often relieves the pain, so when you have an occurrence, do your best to fully stretch your affected leg out as far as possible, even though it will be uncomfortable at first.
Several conditions, such as kidney failure and diabetic nerve damage, are known to sometimes cause night leg cramps. But if you have one of these problems, you’re most likely aware of it and have additional symptoms other than only night leg cramps.
Restless legs syndrome is sometimes confused with night leg cramps, but it’s a separate condition. In general, pain is not a main feature of this syndrome.
In any case, continue to monitor your situation carefully, and do see your family doctor if these cramps persist.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 18, and my brother is 16 years old. We’ve been cooped up at home for months now with our parents due to COVID-19, and I’ve noticed that both of my parents get really stressed out. And by stressed out, I don’t mean just a little stress here and there! They actually whine to each other every single night about how horrible their lives have become and how much they wish this problem never happened.
But even as two teenagers without a lot of life experience, my brother and I both know that the COVID-19 problem is here, and no amount of complaining about it will magically make it go away. Yes, we all hope that this pandemic problem will be solved soon in full, but until then, we just have to adjust and do our best to deal with it.
What can my brother and I do to help our family be less stressed out during these crazy times? — SEEKING STRESS REDUCTION, VIA EMAIL
SEEKING STRESS REDUCTION: There are many online sessions, video conferences and apps that you can download for your family, which may help them to relax and destress, at least a little bit. Yoga might be worth suggesting, and you and your brother could participate as well and maybe even lead your parents toward a new activity that might help them.
Meditation classes might also provide a mindset adjustment that could help your parents to relax, if they are open to giving it a try.
It is indeed difficult to be isolated and stuck at home for an extended period of time. There are introductory classes that can teach beginners how to breathe deeply to relax and how best to do simple poses. I’m sure your parents can obtain some benefits by giving these activities a try if they are willing to do so. I suggest you and your brother start doing them first on your own and then explain to your parents how much better you feel. This may be the best way to get them to join you and to obtain a bit of much-needed inner peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.