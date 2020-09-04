DR WALLACE: Please answer my question. It’s very important to me. I’m approaching 15, and my mother and I are discussing whether I should start dating at 15 or wait until I’m 16. Of course, I think 15 is the right age for me to start dating, because I’m responsible and mature for my age and also because most of my friends are dating already.
Before school was closed for COVID-19, I was a member of our high school honor society. I am a very good daughter, and yes, I have a boyfriend. He is 16. I’ll be 15 in less than 30 days. Please give me your opinion on whether I can go on a date with my boyfriend a day after my 15th birthday or if I have to waste 365 more days before my boyfriend and I can go out together.
What really stinks is that I used to get to hang out with him at school, and we could even eat lunch together. But now our school is all done remotely, not on the campus, so the only way I can see him is if he comes to visit our family house, and then my mom is always buzzing in and around us. We get no privacy! — Old Enough to Date, via email
OLD ENOUGH TO DATE: First, let’s agree on what a date is. I define it as when a boy and a girl share time together socially without supervision. It seems to be commonly accepted that the time for this to begin is somewhere between the ages of 15 and 16. The key is an individual teen’s maturity. One shouldn’t be allowed to date until he or she demonstrates trustworthiness, dependability, good judgment and honesty. If, at age 15, you possess these qualities, you could be ready to date!
Feel free to show my answer to your mother, but do understand this decision is hers to make, irrespective of my comments here. She’s the one who knows you best, and also remember that she has looked out with vigilance for your best interests over your entire life — and things have turned out pretty well for you so far, haven’t they?
DR. WALLACE: I’m 14 and recently moved in with my dad and stepmother. I had been living with my grandmother, but she is getting quite old, and she often tells us that she would prefer to go to a nursing home. Two years ago, when my dad married this woman, my “step” seemed nice and very sweet. But since I moved in with her, I’ve noticed a big change. She never seems happy unless she starts a verbal argument with my dad. Some of these “discussions” become quite heated and loud. It’s very, very uncomfortable for me. When I try and defend my dad, she gets really nasty, makes these horrible faces and tells me to mind my own business.
Well, my father just happens to be my business, and I love him very much. I don’t like seeing him baited into these arguments, and I don’t like seeing him so unhappy this often. Don’t you agree? — Stuck in the Middle, via email
STUCK IN THE MIDDLE: Your father is capable of defending himself without your assistance. These arguments are between two married adults, so it would be wise for you to steer clear of them entirely.
If another disagreement should happen in your presence, keep your lips sealed, and leave the area immediately. Go to your room and close the door, or take a walk outside for 15 minutes.
Do take the opportunity to tell your father how you feel when you find yourself alone with him in the future. Let him know how uncomfortable and sad these episodes make you feel, and do so without being judgmental or taking sides. Simply tell him how much you would value and cherish harmony in your family home. Perhaps this approach might yield you future benefits, and at least it will give you an opportunity to tell your father how you feel and how this situation affects you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.