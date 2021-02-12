DR. WALLACE: I’m a girl who is 16, and my parents won’t let me date until I’m 16 1/2. The problem is I met a cute boy, and I really want to go out with him, and I’m too embarrassed to tell him my parents won’t allow me to date. He’s asked me out now twice already, but each time, I just changed the subject and didn’t give him a yes or no answer.
I feel like I’m in a pickle since I need to wait another four months until I hit the “magic” age my parents have chosen. I know I can’t stall this guy forever. He’s going to ask again, and if I never answer him, he’ll think I don’t really like him — but I do! How can I get out of the situation I’m stuck in? — Can’t Date Yet, via email
CAN’T DATE YET: Simply be honest! Tell this boy you can’t go out on dates alone with a boy until you’re 16 1/2 but that you’d be interested in going out with him when that time comes, if he’s still interested.
And remember, time goes by fast, especially for young people. In the meantime, ask your parents if it’s OK for him to come over to your house to watch a movie or play pingpong or a video game. Your parents might allow this since you’d be in their home and they could supervise you both. They would also get the added bonus of being able to spend some time with him so they can get to know his character better as well.
If everyone is up for this, you’ll have a solution. If you are honest with him and it does not work out, at least you will have handled the situation with integrity, and he’ll know that you would have dated him had you been able to do so. And at your age, you might cross paths with him again in the future, so honesty is the best policy for you indeed.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a teen girl who helps my mother every day preparing meals for our family. A couple of months ago, my grandma came to live with us when Grandpa had to go into a nursing home (he has a really rough case of dementia). Grandma has adjusted to living with us, but she’s not too keen on watching us prepare the meals! She actually scolds my mom and me.
Grandma thinks there is a problem because we use our microwave a lot to help prepare our meals, and Granny is really old-school about food preparation. She thinks everything must be made from scratch and that all cooking should be done in the oven.
She really thinks microwaves are bad and unsafe! I’ve told her over and over that there’s nothing wrong with using the microwave and that it is safe. Grandma simply doesn’t believe me. What can I do to convince Grandma that the microwave is safe to use every day for cooking? We live in the modern world, and we simply don’t fire up our oven every day! — Kitchen Helper, via email
KITCHEN HELPER: Microwaves are perfectly safe to use every day. It’s nice that your grandma is concerned about everyone’s health and safety, but in this case, her claims are unfounded.
A microwave makes a form of electromagnetic radiation called microwaves that shake the water molecules in the food, causing them to heat up. Unlike other forms of harmful radiation, such as X-rays, these microwaves aren’t powerful enough to cause damage to cells. The Food and Drug administration regulates microwaves, so there are safety standards in place to go along with years of research. Simply read and follow the manufacturer’s safety instructions for your model of microwave and you should have no problems.
And if you think it might help, feel free to show Grandma this column and tell her that you would never wish to put her health at risk!
