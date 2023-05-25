DR. WALLACE: I’m a high-school age girl who has had a few dates here and there, but I have had some long stretches in between where I haven’t dated anyone or even gone out to lunch for a couple of months at a time.
Recently a cute boy, but one who for whatever reason I don’t feel attracted to, asked me out on a date. I think that since I don’t feel anything for him that a date with him would be a waste of time. If I had a sister, I would ask her whether she would advise me to go out on a date with him. But I have no sisters; only two younger brothers who are both much too immature to discuss anything like this with me, so this only left my mother to ask.
So, I did ask her, and she encouraged me to go out on the date. Apparently, a close friend of my mother’s knows his family and my mom said they are good people, and from everything she’s heard, this is a nice young man.
I’m not sure what to do, since on the one hand I have absolutely no feelings toward him, but on the other hand I haven’t been exactly getting asked out every weekend lately either. What do you think? — Not Sure What to Do, via email
NOT SURE WHAT TO DO: I recommend that you accept his offer to go out on a date and plan to be friendly and get to know him as a possible new friend. Just because you don’t have any initial romantic feelings does not mean that you can’t perhaps enjoy spending some time with him.
You may or may not eventually have romantic feelings grow toward this boy, but the experience of going out on the date will hopefully be enjoyable and help you build experience in your dating career, and hopefully add a new friend to your social circle. At the very least, perhaps the two of you can network with each other regarding the dating scene in the future!
DR. WALLACE: I’m a teenage girl and I feel like I’m falling behind in the competition between all the girls in my class at school. I’m a high school freshman and I come from a family that can’t afford big clothing budgets or trendy accessories.
On top of that I’m a normal, but average-looking girl and I feel it is useless to try to compete with the many girls who treat going to school like a fashion show. I fear this will mean that I won’t be popular or have many dates either.
This makes me feel sad and not want to even try to compete with the other girls at all. Is there anything I can do about this? I feel every day like I’m falling further and further behind. — Feeling Left Out, via email
FEELING LEFT OUT: I suggest you start by realizing that every human being is different, with a unique set of strengths, talents and abilities. Focus on yourself, not the other girls in your class.
Dress as neat and well as you can, then focus your attention on your personal strengths. If you’re friendly, be sure to talk to as many people as you can and socialize in a polite and fun way at every opportunity you get on your school campus or off it.
Be kind and friendly to everyone you meet! This alone will garner you friends and acquaintances who will enjoy your company. From there, your social network will grow, and I trust you’ll have many opportunities to go on dates soon.
Also consider doing some volunteer work. Not only will helping others boost your own spirits, but it will also provide you the satisfaction of spending a portion of your time in a wise and satisfying way.
Many teens that have become immersed in doing volunteer work in some manner have told me that they feel a great sense of satisfaction and pride. And sometimes they even help people who excitedly await their next visit, and this is a wonderful thing for both parties.
Also remember to be proactive and take action. Don’t sit and mull over useless comparisons to others, but instead become the very best version of yourself that you can be. From there many wonderful open doors and opportunities will come your way.