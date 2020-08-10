Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, some strong, especially during the evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 66F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, some strong, especially during the evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 66F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.