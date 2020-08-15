DR. WALLACE: I’m one of those skinny kids who feels like he needs to gain weight. My problem is that most of the healthy foods are low in calories, so I usually eat a lot of junk food (potato chips, cookies, cakes and ice cream) to try to load up on some extra calories in an effort to pack a few more pounds onto my bag of bones!
I have been gaining a little weight, but I’m concerned about the sugar, fat and salt that I’m feeding upon. I have a friend my age who is really into health foods and tells me I’m making a major mistake eating “all that junk!” as he puts it.
How can I gain weight in a healthy way? — Want To Gain Weight, via email
WANT TO GAIN WEIGHT: Nutritionists at the Mayo Clinic suggest snacking between meals on nonfat yogurt, unsalted nuts or dried fruit. For a beverage, try frozen yogurt shakes or fresh fruit juice.
A technique you can use is to proactively snack a lot in between meals, but be sure to do so with healthy choices. Be sure to eat your regular three full meals as well, and exercise, too. It’s important that you don’t change your physical activity levels to become sedentary as you aim to gain pounds on your journey toward your ideal weight.
DR. WALLACE: My parents and I suspect that my 19-year-old brother is using cocaine, because he has been acting very strange lately, and my mother found a white, powdery substance in his room last weekend. My mom flushed the powder down the toilet and never even showed it to my dad. We have talked to my brother about his possible cocaine use, but he firmly denies it. He does admit to smoking pot once in a while. We asked him about the substance, and he claims he didn’t even know what it was and said he was “holding it” for a girl he has been trying to date who works at a local fast food restaurant. I personally think his story is totally bogus and false.
So, I’d like to ask you, what are the symptoms of cocaine use? If we feel he’s using cocaine, hopefully, we can help him get the help he needs. My mom said to me that my brother has now had his one “freebie,” which means the very next time she finds anything suspicious with my brother, she’s going to tell my father. And my dad won’t be happy; in fact, he’ll hit the roof! He tends to get really mad and make a scene, so I guess I kind of understand why mom didn’t tell him yet.
This situation makes me really worried for my brother and for our whole family because a big, dramatic fight might happen any day now. — Worried Sister, via email
WORRIED SISTER: I’m sorry to hear that you are in the middle of a tough situation. First of all, regular cocaine users have a difficult time sleeping regular hours, and they often lose their appetite. Cocaine initially elevates one’s mood, temporarily feeling the user with a sense of exhilaration and well-being that lasts for several hours but often dissipates into paranoia. As the effect wears off, however, the user may even slide into a depression that is characterized by feelings of dullness, tension and edginess.
It is extremely difficult for someone hooked on cocaine to overcome its addiction without help from a drug treatment program. I suggest you ask your mother to call the treatment referral hotline at 800-622-HELP. Also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service, this helpline provides 24-hour free, confidential treatment and information about mental and/or substance-use disorders, prevention and recovery, in both English and Spanish.
