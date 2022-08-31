DR. WALLACE: I’m 18 and really want to move out of my family home but am unsure how to best do this. Over the past few months, I have made the decision that I want to move out and become more independent. I am going to a local college and am working regularly and think that the next best step for me in adulthood is to move out of my parents’ house and into a place of my own.
I am really unsure of where to start, though, and how to tell my parents that this is what I want. I don’t want them to be offended and hurt by this decision I have made. How do I tell them and ask for their support in it? — Interested in Being on My Own, via email
INTERESTED IN BEING ON MY OWN: Moving out of a family home has always been a huge step for young adults, especially those who are 18 and just finding their footing as new adults in the world.
Never before in my opinion has this challenge been more difficult! The world moves at a fast pace these days, and decisions and changes fluctuate and occur much more rapidly than ever before.
There are many things to consider before moving out, starting with how to support yourself. Apartments, or even rooms, to rent are quite expensive these days. You’ll likely need a roommate or two in order to make ends meet. And the reliability and character of these roommates is essential to the stability that you’ll be seeking in living on your own.
Your current job and income are essential, too! If you were to lose your job and become unemployed even for a few weeks, this could jeopardize your ability to meet your financial obligations. You also need to figure out how to be sure to have enough time to study for your college classes, plus be able to work enough hours to earn what you need to pay for your monthly expenses.
I suggest that you keep the door open with your parents, in any event. You might need to use them as a backup in case your plans hit some snags along the way. Accordingly, I suggest that you sit down with your parents and have an open discussion about your idea here. Listen to what they say and hear them out completely. They may bring up points that you had not thought about fully.
At some point in your life, you will indeed live on your own. For some, the correct age is 18, and it may be a bit later than that for others. The key is to plan ahead, stay in harmony with your family and stay true to yourself and your life goals. I’d caution you to not feel as though you need to move out right away just to check a box or validate your adulthood. Planning ahead, following a good game plan and making decisions carefully and in harmony with those you care about are hallmarks of successful, responsible adults. Based upon your letter, I feel you fit into that category, so take your time and work your plan carefully, even if it means accepting a slightly longer time frame for your independence if there are good reasons to do so.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 20 and will likely graduate college in about a year and a half. I’m worried about my prospects for a good career job in my chosen field of study when the time comes.
Our national economy is not the greatest right now, and I often hear news broadcasts that we are either in a recession now or will be in a recession within the next year. I also recently watched an older movie with George Clooney in it called “Up in the Air.” It was about a man who worked as a consultant and flew around the country to inform people at many different companies in several industries that they had lost their job. Basically, his job was to fire other people for a living!
This has me worried that when I graduate college there may not be many opportunities out there for me. Is there anything I can do about this, or should I simply be subject to the luck of the draw in terms of what our national economy will be like when I’m ready to find a good career job? — Want to Start a Good Career, via email
WANT TO START A GOOD CAREER: You are correct in that it’s impossible to say right now what type of economy our nation will have in a year and a half to two years from now, but as an individual, there are always things you can do to set yourself apart. You didn’t mention your specific industry, but you can certainly apply yourself as diligently as possible and learn everything you can about your chosen field. You can network with as many people as possible and even volunteer to do internships over the next few semesters while you’re in school.
All of these things can help to put you in a better position when the time comes for you to start your career search. Also, remember that our economy goes in and out of various cycles, so even a short-term downturn in the national economy will likely be followed by a period of steady growth soon thereafter. As a young person, you should have ample opportunity to find gainful employment in your chosen field at some reasonable point following your graduation.
Some economists do agree with your prediction of a recession, but even many of those experts believe the recession would be mild and short-lived, meaning its impact on you would likely be minimized. You also have demographics on your side, as we have fewer working adults as a percentage these days than we have had in the past, due to the aging of our society and the preponderance of those above 55 who have entered retirement already. Many companies today are looking for good employees on a regular basis, so hopefully, your field is one of those that will remain in demand for bright, talented college graduates.