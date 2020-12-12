DR. WALLACE: I'm a boy who just turned 14 years old, and now I'm worried because I don't think I've been very good this year. I live with my mom and my little sister in our small condo, and we stay home a lot because of the pandemic. My school closed, so we have to do video learning right now.
I am getting average grades in school because I don't do well with distance learning, as it's hard for me to follow the lessons and assignments. I've tried to Skype and Zoom with my teachers after regular class hours, but it doesn't really help me much. Last year, I was a solid B to B+ student, but now I barely get C's or C-'s, and I know my mom is really disappointed with my grades.
Then, last Saturday, I was bored, so I went into the backyard, got a ladder and went up onto the roof of our house. It was kind of scary, but it was also kind of cool, until my mom saw me up there and really freaked out.
I got off the roof immediately, but it was too late, as I was in big trouble. I'm not sure if my mom was worried or mad or both, but I know I'm on restriction until the end of the year, which means until Dec. 31 at midnight! This means I am grounded all throughout Christmas, Christmas Eve and even the week before, when I usually go shopping with my friends.
How can I get back on the nice list before Christmas? I need to figure something out fast, before it's too late! I understand I should be punished, but I'd like to be released from restriction at least a week before Christmas, if possible! — Caught on the Roof, via email
CAUGHT ON THE ROOF: First of all, I am glad your mother caught you in the act, as the roof is a very dangerous place. A few years ago, a good friend of our family, a lady in her 40s, was cleaning some leaves out of a rain gutter on her roof. Sadly, she fell and suffered many broken bones, and this became a life-changing event for her, and not in a good way. She survived but, for years, has been dealing with the aftermath of her fall and the constant pain.
To go back to your request, I have a list with a few suggestions that just might help you get back on Santa's nice list, if you are lucky and your mother notices you are truly remorseful. You might complete a few of these first and then let her know about them, because she may not notice each one. Here they are:
No. 1: Say, "Good morning" in a pleasant voice to a stranger.
No. 2: Leave an elderly neighbor a nice Christmas card with a handwritten note.
No. 3: Send an email to a relative you rarely see with a picture of yourself.
No. 4: Wave and smile at another person in traffic or in a shopping mall.
No. 5: Let someone go ahead of you in the line at the grocery store.
No. 6: Call your grandparent(s), and spend some time speaking together.
No. 7: Bring donuts, coffee and a nice smile to your local police or fire station.
No. 8: Post five things you are grateful for on Facebook — and be sure your mother is listed as one of these!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.