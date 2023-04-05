DR. WALLACE: I’m 19 and have a great office job in our city. I was always the girl who got decent grades in high school, but never was interested in chasing down a college degree. I was, however, interested in working, and I’m happy with the job I have right now. There’s another thing I like about this job: Our company recently transferred a guy who is five years older than me into our local office from his previous out of state location.
He talks to me every day, and often flirts with me at least mildly. I’m hoping he’ll eventually ask me out on a date, but yesterday I heard from a co-worker that he has a fiancee back in his other state who may be joining him here within the next month or two.
Now I’m wondering if I should continue flirting with him or if I should just dial it down and focus more on my work and less on long conversations with him. What do you feel is appropriate at this point? — I’m Interested but Cautious, via email
I’M INTERESTED BUT CAUTIOUS: When you’re in a work environment, always take care to keep your co-worker conversations down to a minimum during hours you’re expected to work. If the two of you are on a formal break together, that’s a different story as conversations are certainly allowed because you’re using your own personal time, not the company’s.
As far as his potential fiancee, there are ways you can ask him about a possible significant other of his back in his home state. You’re also quite within your rights to ask him about his current relationship status. Evaluate his answers carefully and keep your ears open to find out if the rumor you heard was correct or not.
Since you really like this job and you feel it is a good one for you, I advise you to carefully protect your position by only speaking to him at length during authorized breaks. Do so only during your mutual lunchtimes or after work on your way home. Also remember that despite his flirting, he has not asked you out yet. If and when he does, you have every right to ask him all about his current personal life.
DR. WALLACE: I like to ride my bicycle to and from school. I’m a boy who is 16 years old and I have a good friend in my grade. He also rides his bike to school and home, but I’ve noticed that he always wants us to ride our bikes on the right side of the road facing traffic. My father taught me to ride my bike going the same direction as traffic, but my friend tells me that he feels it’s important to see what’s coming at him rather than to simply trust the cars behind him to avoid him.
Who is right here? I can also tell you that I feel very uncomfortable driving toward traffic since I’ve been riding my bike with traffic for two years now already and I’ve never had any problems at all. — I Ride My Bike to School, via email
I RIDE MY BIKE TO SCHOOL: Your father is correct. All bicyclists should stay in marked bicycle lanes or stay safely to the side of the road going in the same direction as traffic. It is far safer to be traveling in the same direction as vehicles than it is to be driving toward them in the opposite direction of traffic. Studies and accident statistics prove this out explicitly!
Your friend is not only taking dangerous chances, but he may also be issued a citation by a police officer if one notices his wrong-way cycling.