DR. WALLACE: I have a dream of opening my own business, but my mom says that’s unrealistic and that I’m fooling myself if I think I can do it.
I am a hard worker and I often come up with interesting ideas, so I’d like to give something a try on my own.
I’ll be attending a local junior college this fall and I’m already 18. I live at home and pay my mom some rent to help her with the bills as I work part time in a restaurant right now. Should I give up on my dream to try to run a small business before I even try it once? — I Think I Can Do It, via email
I THINK I CAN DO IT: Your mother is doing you a disservice in my opinion. Yes, starting a small business is hard, but anything worthwhile is usually difficult.
You may be able to hedge your personal time by continuing to work in the restaurant and using some of your spare time to kick around a few of your best ideas. I suggest you try to find a local mentor, someone who has been successful starting a small business already, and see if this person might give you suggestions, guidance and perhaps even opportunities that could push you in the right direction.
Many people try creating small businesses and ultimately fail at them, but yet there are indeed those who succeed well enough to earn a living via their own ideas. At your young age it is absolutely worth trying out a few of your ideas slowly, gradually and on a very tight budget. At the very least you will learn some important business skills, and the real-world experience you’ll garner will help you later in life as well.
DR. WALLACE: Do I have to get a “Real ID” card before New Year’s Day 2024? My oldest sister is in college, and she came home this summer and told me to get my Real ID card as soon as possible since there will be a logjam trying to get them this December.
She said now is the time to get one since nobody signs up for them in the summer. Is she right? — Her Younger Brother, via email
HER YOUNGER BROTHER: Beginning May 7, 2025 every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license or other acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States. So, your sister’s timing is off by a little. I suggest you check with your local state offices to get the current and correct information in your area.
The federal Real ID Act places new rules on which forms of identification may be used to board flights within the United States and enter secure federal facilities, such as military bases and federal courthouses. For example, the state of California issues Real ID driver’s license or identification cards that meet these new requirements and they are marked with a golden bear and star.
Applying for a Real ID requires proof of identity, proof of state residency and likely a trip to your local Department of Motor Vehicles.