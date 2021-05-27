DR. WALLACE: My dad kicked me out of our family’s house last week, and since I have not been able to use a computer to attend my high school classes via video conferencing on Zoom, I won’t graduate high school this year. I don’t know if they will let me make up what I’ve missed over this summer. Anyhow, I have enough problems right now just trying to find a place to sleep and food to eat. It’s been a really rough week since all of this happened.
I’ve been staying with one of my friends, a buddy who is older and is now out of school, but it’s only temporary. I’m not 18 yet, but I do have my birth certificate, and I am lucky enough to have a valid passport. What are my options at this point? Do you have any suggestions for me to consider? — Put out on the Street, via email
PUT OUT ON THE STREET: You are your parents’ responsibility until you turn 18 years old and become an official adult in the eyes of the law.
If possible, you need to go back to your parents’ house and do your best to resolve your issues, at least until you turn 18. Returning home, even if you have to swallow your pride for now and apologize for whatever occurred, would likely be a wise move.
First of all, it would put a solid roof back over your head and provide you food and shelter, all of which you need.
Second, you could likely get caught back up with your schoolwork as well. Don’t underestimate the value of a high school diploma. You’re very close to becoming a high school graduate, so buckle down and find a way to get passing grades and graduate.
Third, remember that in a tough situation like yours, communication is the key. Communicate with your parents to try and get back on track. Communicate with your school and your teachers; let them know you have a problem at home that is being resolved.
If, by chance, you do not receive permission to return home, contact a school counselor immediately and consider going to law enforcement for guidance and assistance. There are many programs available through organizations if you need them, but please start with your parents and your school. Be calm, earnest and proactive. Good luck, and if you need further assistance or guidance in the near future, contact me anytime.
DR. WALLACE: My mom is actually a bit of a bully in our home. She hits my dad in the arms and shoulders when she gets mad about even small things. Sometimes when I try to intervene and save him, my mom hits me and curses at me.
I’m only 15 years old and kind of a small kid for my age. I’m wiry and stronger than I look, but I don’t want to fight back, because she’s a girl — well, she’s actually a lady, even if she does not always act ladylike.
I’m not sure what is wrong with her, but my mom always seems to get angry quite easily, and she yells at me for even the smallest things.
What can I do to help calm our family down? I’d really enjoy just a few peaceful weeks to catch my breath from all the drama in our home. — Hope to Be a Peacemaker, via email
HOPE TO BE A PEACEMAKER: What you are describing is classic child abuse and domestic violence. Society often thinks first of men committing domestic violence, but sadly, a small minority of women have violent streaks they act upon from time to time.
I realize and understand that she is your mother, but her actions described in your letter are illegal. It’s not your responsibility as a teenager to be thrust into the role of peacemaker and the person who resolves the dysfunction in your household.
You need to get yourself and your father out of this toxic, very serious situation. Please discuss this with your father and let him know the two of you can get help together as soon as possible. Suggest that he speak to a domestic violence hotline or a trusted adult, such as a medical professional. There are compassionate people who will provide you both the assistance and guidance you definitely need.
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Although he is unable to reply to all of them individually, he will answer as many as possible in this column. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com. To find out more about Dr. Robert Wallace and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.