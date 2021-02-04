DR. WALLACE: I’m 18, and I have met my Prince Charming! I think I’m in love with one of my high school teachers. He’s young but mature; I’d say he’s about 24 or 25. I used to love being in his class, but now I only get to see him on our school Zoom videoconferences. But he’s still the same charming, handsome, funny guy that he’s always been, and he always pays me special attention!
I have felt this way for months, so I don’t think it will work if you try to talk me out of letting him know I think he’s dreamy! By the way, this particular teacher is single, and I’ve heard from other people that he might quit teaching in a few years to open his own business. That would be perfect, since I’m looking for a job and could work there, so I could see him every day. — Dreaming of Teacher, via email
DREAMING OF TEACHER: It is not unusual for teenagers, from time to time, to fall in “infatuation” with their teachers. However, if your teacher were to acknowledge your feelings and act on them, he would be crossing his personal and professional boundaries, resulting in dangerous consequences for both of you. You could ruin his life, and he could just as easily ruin yours.
It is possible, because of your intense feelings, you are imagining that he is treating you in a special way; it is also possible that he is not singling you out at all. It is therefore very important that you examine your feelings honestly before jumping to any conclusions that could have terrible implications for both of you. It is irrelevant that he is single; he is your teacher and out of bounds because of the law and because of the position of power, authority and trust he holds over you.
I suggest you keep your feelings to yourself. At 18, you are an adult, but you have to be mature enough to accept that your teacher is out of bounds and it would be wrong of you to act in any way.
On the other hand, if he is genuinely acting inappropriately toward you and taking advantage of your feelings, then you must report his behavior to your parents and to another teacher or the principal or school counselor.
Finish up your school year without acting on your thoughts. If, in a few years, he does quit teaching and opens a business, perhaps you might be able to request an application for a job there. You will have matured much further, even in two to three years, and if he’s still single and no longer your teacher at that time, then you’ll both be in a much more appropriate situation to see each other socially.
DR. WALLACE: I was wondering if you could be that tiebreaker for our family dispute. I believe that food is the best way to get the vitamins and minerals you need to sustain a healthy body. I take pride in studying nutrition and healthy eating habits, and my goal is to be a healthy eater for my entire lifetime.
My mom disagrees and is convinced that vitamins convert food into energy and repair cellular damage and aid in protecting your health. Who is correct? — Health Nut, via email
HEALTH NUT: You are correct, but please be a gentleman when you show my answer to your mother. Your daily food intake is the best source for you to get your needed vitamins and minerals.
To date, there are many studies indicating that vitamins or supplements may add somewhat to an individual’s health. However, I have also seen other reports stating that taking supplements is likely to be a waste of money and may even be harmful to your health.
All professional nutritionists agree that eating a healthy, well-balanced diet of natural foods is the best way to achieve good health. It sounds to me that you are well on your way to achieving your goal.
