DR. WALLACE: My parents split up at the end of the last school year. I like living with my mom better than living with my dad, but mom moved about 30 miles away and if I wanted to live with her, I'd have to go to another high school, so I did! My mom and I always get along great and even though I love my dad too, he and I have always been less close. He's always busy at work and he usually does not have much time for me at home.
I miss my old school and my friends, but I've also started to make some new friends at my new school. But there's one thing I forgot about and it's sports! I'm a pretty good athlete and at my old school I was a starter on varsity in two sports as a sophomore. Now I'm a junior and I can already see that I'll be able to be a starter at this new school also in both sports.
But my problem is that this new school is not too good in sports overall and my former school regularly competed for the league championship in both sports. So now I'm thinking of maybe moving back in with my dad since he stayed at our old house in my old school district. I'm pretty sure I could get back on both teams and play these sports at a higher level.
What do you think? I know I would miss my mom so much, but I would get a much better sports experience if I moved back to my dad's house. — Good Athlete, via email
GOOD ATHLETE: I feel living with the parent you feel is best for you is more important than playing on a better sports team. Yes, you'll play on a less talented team overall, but you'll still have great friendships with your teammates.
Since you are a junior this year, you'll have two full years to bond with your new classmates. My standard answer for this type of question over the years is to only deviate from my advice if the conundrum occurs in a student's senior year. I feel that to change schools for only one year usually is not worth the transition, but any time a student is looking at two or more years, I feel confident that going to the new school is the right answer.
Your sports talents will definitely be appreciated at your new school, and even though you won't win as many games, you'll still have a great sports experience. And the best thing is that you'll spend time with your mother for the next two important years of your development. This to me is the deciding factor in your case.
Do your best to visit your father whenever he has time and keep in touch with your former high school friends too. You'll achieve a bonus of having two sets of high school friends as you head off into life in the future. Whether you attend college, start a career or start a family, you'll surely benefit from the larger pool of close friends that you'll have as an adult. Winning at sports is important, but it is not as important as maintaining the best living environment for you at this point in your life.
DR. WALLACE: I'm in high school and I'm 16 right now, but in the middle of November I'll turn 17. I'm a pretty good student, so I'm thinking about what type of job or career I'd like to pursue when I graduate from high school.
There are three possibilities I can think of, and three different reasons I'm drawn to each of them. One is nursing, one is physical therapy and the other is being a human resources manager at a large hospital or medical center.
How can I decide amongst these three options? What do you think I should do? Which would you choose? — Not Sure Yet, via email
NOT SURE YET: I would choose the one that best fits my personality, skillsets and desires. I would seek to find as many referrals and contacts as I possibly could in each area.
Have your parents ask everyone they know in their social circles if they have any friends, relatives or acquaintances who work in those fields. Then if you locate a few, try to arrange a meeting to ask them about the good and not-so-good elements of their jobs and career paths. You often learn more from speaking for half an hour with a current professional in any given field than you would if you read about an industry or job for hours online.
You can also seek out internships if they exist in your area. Some internships are paid, and others might exist on a volunteer basis. In either case you'll gain valuable knowledge and experience in any work environment you can immerse yourself in.
Think also about what makes you truly happy and if the pay were exactly equal at each job, which one would likely give you the most personal satisfaction? Once you can answer that, I'd suggest that you focus first on that very field. Always remember that a starting salary is simply that — a place to start. But as you gain experience and skills, literally any type of job can potentially provide explosive growth or even future entrepreneurial opportunities.
Meet as many professionals as you can and supplement that with research and conversations with teachers, professors and counselors who may be able to guide you and who could also potentially provide you further initial introductions.