DR. WALLACE: I’ve read in the past that you’ve done work for the Stuttering Foundation of America but although I found that interesting, over the years I didn’t pay much attention to that topic. However, I always felt happy to know that many people do all they can to help those who stutter.
However, now that I’m a bit older than a teen or young adult, I had an experience this past school year that has changed my perspective quite a lot. I’m a teacher and this past year we finally returned to our elementary school classroom following our absence due to the pandemic. One of my students had quite a challenge with stuttering and I did my very best to help him as much as I could during the school year. I spent time on websites, reading and absorbing as much as I could about the topic in an effort to assist this boy. He was very sweet in class and very polite to everyone, but he was also quite quiet due to his stammering.
In case this might help other teachers, parents or family members in the future, I’d like to share some things I learned and was able to do that I feel did help this young boy while he was my student. Patience, encouragement and consistency were the foundations upon which I began my journey as his teacher, but I learned much more along the way. In an effort to help others going forward, here are my discoveries and suggestions for others who wish to do all they can to help a child who stutters:
Meet with the parents of a child who stutters before classes begin or immediately upon a new school year starting. This helps the teacher to learn about the expectations and concerns the parents have for their child. It should be a consistent team effort as much as possible.
Encourage good manners for everyone talking in the classroom at all times. Teach all students not to interrupt anyone at any time, not to talk for anyone else nor to finish words or sentences for any other student.
Allow children who stutter enough time to begin to talk as they often have trouble getting started. Be supportive and especially patient.
Treat a child who stutters the same as all the other children in class as much as possible. Make the only exception be the special assistance provided to facilitate oral recitations.
If a speech clinician is available, seek suggestions and advice at regular intervals designed for the specific child. Seek to gradually achieve objectives the professional sets as goals.
Don’t let a child who stutters get away with things just because of the stuttering.
Children who stutter should be expected to perform and participate in all classroom oral recitations even though they may need some special assistance to succeed. Encourage practice at home as much as feasible for the family’s situation.
Always keep in mind that you care enough to consistently do these things as they can make a big difference in the child’s development. Consistent, steady, heartfelt encouragement makes a world of difference. A child who stutters innately senses when others truly do their utmost to sincerely provide guidance and assistance. — A Teacher Who Now Knows So Much More, via email
A TEACHER WHO NOW KNOWS SO MUCH MORE: You make me proud to call you a fellow educator! Your heartfelt letter along with your actions provides a wonderful example of what teaching is all about.
Taking the time to adapt to assist specific individual students is the hallmark of becoming an outstanding teacher.
Thank you for what you do and for sharing your experience regarding working with children who stutter in a practical way that can help others who read your excellent suggestions.
For everyone reading this column that relates to this topic via a person in their life, I highly recommend visiting the nonprofit Stuttering Foundation of America at www.stutteringhelp.org.