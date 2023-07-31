DR. WALLACE: It is summertime and in our area of the country it is scorching hot and even sometimes really humid, which is unusual for this area.
My mother has been nagging me constantly about being careful in the heat because she doesn’t want me to get a heat stroke or become a victim of severe dehydration.
But most teenagers are pretty darn healthy, myself included. I’m a great rock climber, and I love to do outdoor hiking. Even though it’s slightly warmer this year, I don’t feel that I need to do anything special beyond what I normally have done in the past. My mom watches the news all of the time this makes her worried.
Don’t you think that heat strokes and dehydration problems are for adults like my parents, and even mainly for grandparents? — A Very Fit Teenage Hiker, via email
A VERY FIT TEENAGE HIKER: Every single human body is subject to dehydration, and even severe dehydration in some cases. Many times, a victim of severe dehydration will never know that it is developing in their body, and they will continue to act normal until they collapse.
Your mother is right to be concerned, especially this year, with severe heat pounding down on many parts of our nation. Dehydration and heat stroke are very real and anyone of any age can be affected. Heat stroke occurs when the body becomes overheated, so it’s important not to overexert your body during the heat of the day.
Wearing white clothing and hats to protect your body from the sun, especially your head, is a key safety precaution that everyone should follow. As far as dehydration goes, everyone should bring a lot of water and drink it regularly, whenever walking or hiking outdoors in severe summer heat.
It’s also very important to take regular breaks when doing any physical activity outdoors in severe heat. It would be best to hike early in the morning or once the sun is going down in the late afternoon, but if you insist upon hiking in the heat of the day, you should take regular breaks in the shade equal to the time that you are hiking. If you hike for 10 minutes, for example, you should immediately take a 10-minute break. Let your body cool down before resuming any further physical activity.
DR. WALLACE: What’s the best way to ask a girl out? I’m so totally shy that I can’t even think straight about how to ask a girl that I like out to a movie or a fast-food lunch.
This summer is going by fast, and I’m afraid it will evaporate before I ask anyone out. Help! — Frozen With Fear, via email
FROZEN WITH FEAR: Try to thaw yourself out as a first step. Realize that the worst that can happen is that your invitation will be declined. That’s it. And as a consolation prize, you’ll have had the experience of at least asking.
Think of it like a baseball game. You have to get up to bat to potentially get a hit. The more “at-bats” you have, the more likely you’re going to get a hit and so forth. Once you’ve asked a half-dozen times, you might get a positive reply, and even if you don’t yet, you’ll be much more familiar with the process.
Plan in advance what you’ll say if the answer is “yes” or “no,” since knowing what you’ll say will help you to stay calm and give it a try. You can at some point try to inject a bit of humor into your offers, and if you happen to know anything special about one of your target dates, you can mention this information and try to offer a custom date that a particular girl may be likely to appreciate.
Seek to be creative, get practice and get used to saying hello and introducing yourself to others you find interesting. No matter where this process takes you, I trust you’ll feel much better giving these ideas a try rather than staying on the sidelines all summer. I also think that when you least expect it, you’ll get a “yes” answer that will make your heart leap.