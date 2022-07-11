DR. WALLACE: I’m a shorter, skinny guy who has never been very athletic, but I’ve always dreamed of becoming a firefighter. After graduating from high school, I want to pursue a career as a firefighter, but whenever I’ve brought this up to my friends or my dad, they’ve just laughed at me and never believed I was serious, probably due to my modest physical stature. I just turned 17 years old, so I’ve been thinking about what my future might hold.
I almost feel embarrassed by my aspirations because everyone seems to think they’re unrealistic. I know I’m not a very strong, physically fit person, but I’ve always imagined that with enough hard work I could make some changes in this area. I’ve spent the last year exercising consistently and trying to gain muscle, but the results are not very noticeable to anyone but me. I do have a bit more power even though I might only now be average compared to most people. My stamina is much better, however, as I don’t get out of breath as quickly as I did before when I’d experience physical exertion like lifting heavy weights or running for a mile or two.
I’m really beginning to worry that becoming a firefighter may not be in the cards for my future and that there’s nothing I can do to prevent that from being true, unfortunately.
Thinking this way has been making me feel very anxious and depressed lately because I’ve never considered doing anything else with my life aside from becoming a firefighter. Are my firefighter dreams and ambitions unrealistic and unattainable? Should I just start training my mind to pursue another profession in some other field? I literally wouldn’t even know where to start if I had to find something else to do with my life. — Worried About My Dreams, via email
WORRIED ABOUT MY DREAMS: I believe you still have a chance to pursue your dream of becoming a firefighter. Your passion and drive to achieve this goal are remarkable, but you need to now seek out advice from current professional firefighters to help you better understand just what physical qualifications are necessary to perform this job.
If possible, visit a few fire departments in your local area and explain your deep interest in this profession. In a best-case scenario you might find a mentor to help guide you through this process. It might be possible for you to do some volunteer work at a local station where you could assist with basic duties a few days a week, such as cleaning, scheduling or helping with that station’s local community outreach.
Knowledge is power. What you lack at this time are the specific facts about the requirements for this profession. Only after you speak with pros in this field will you know if it’s possible for you to seriously consider this type of work for your future. Do your best to network with as many firefighters as you can over the next year and as you complete your final year of high school next year, you’ll then be in a much better position to truly know what possibilities exist for you.
Don’t give up on your dreams simply because others dismiss them or discourage you. It’s your life and you have control over your actions; therefore, you should pursue your own ambitions earnestly and gather up realistic facts and experiences that can help you to decide an issue like this for yourself either way.
DR. WALLACE: I’m interested in conservation and recycling. I like trying to help our environment as much as possible. As a teen I hope to live on a clean and healthy planet for many, many decades.
What else can I think about besides just recycling plastic bottles, aluminum cans and glass? — Green Teen, via email
GREEN TEEN: Go beyond recycling by using three more words that go beyond recycling: repair, reuse, reject! This means to plan purchases of new goods and items in advance, and to reuse or repurpose items wherever and whenever possible.
Repair means to fix anything that reasonably can be fixed. Don’t just toss an item when a stitch or a small new part may fix it, or if a little light repair might extend its useful life.
Reuse refers to either finding a secondary purpose for an item or to give it away or donate it to a person or organization that can extend the life of the particular product or item in question.
“Reject” is an important word and therefore concept as well. Don’t purchase items that have obviously wasteful packaging. Don’t buy small single serve items unless absolutely necessary. Buying larger sizes and buying in bulk when appropriate lowers the overall use of packaging and packaging materials that ultimately end up in landfills.
It’s also a good idea to educate as many of your friends, acquaintances and family members as possible about these very same principles. The larger portion of the population that makes these considerations, the better off our planet is likely to be in the long run.