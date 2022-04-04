DR. WALLACE: I’m a very busy first-year college student. I want to be consistent about exercising, but between my work and school schedule, it’s hard for me to find an uninterrupted hour on a daily basis that I could devote to working out.
Even if I do find enough time for it on some days, I’m usually too tired to do anything rigorous for an extended period of time. How can I consistently exercise without committing to a daunting routine that I probably won’t have enough time or energy to stick to? — Hard To Find Time, via email
HARD TO FIND TIME: Many people of all ages struggle with their personal schedules just as you do. The key is scheduling your exercise just as you would your class schedule, your study time and even your social time.
A full hour of exercise per day is tough to maintain! One idea would be to wake up a bit earlier than you presently do, and seek to put in a half hour of exercise right off the top of your day. This might be the easiest place for you to guarantee your availability to have time for your workout.
You also mentioned that you struggle having enough energy to work out later in the day, so getting a 30-minute head start on your day will also likely invigorate you and make you feel more energetic throughout your day.
From there you can monitor your days and see if there are two spots for a quick 15-minute brisk walk. Walking at a quick pace is one of the most beneficial forms of exercise as the human body craves being in motion.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a 19-year-old guy who is a freshman in college and I recently met a pretty and interesting lady on campus. We’ve studied together and dated each other three times on the weekend over the past few months.
She told me that she was a 20-year-old sophomore, and she looked the part, so I took her at her word. Well, this past weekend we went go-kart riding on a Saturday afternoon and once we were there, the operators had us fill out some paperwork and present our licenses before we were able to take off in the vehicles. I didn’t see her license when we first arrived, but when we were leaving for the day, the operator gave me a receipt for the cost (I paid) and handed me photocopies of our paperwork as well.
I was shocked when I saw the photocopy of her driver’s license! She’s 24 and will turn 25 in under four months! I was so shocked that I simply folded the paperwork up and put it in my pocket.
Now I’m wondering what to do. I’m still stunned but she is a nice person. What can I do now? — The Younger Guy, via email
THE YOUNGER GUY: You do have decisions to make. It sounds as though you’re only friends at this point, even though you’ve had three dates.
Obviously, she did not want you to know her actual age, so there’s a reason for this. You can cut to the chase and show her the paperwork you have and ask her for her explanation.
It’s up to you to decide how to proceed from here. She did start off dating you under false pretenses as to her age, but as you say she’s an overall nice person. I suggest you hear her out and then make your decision accordingly.
