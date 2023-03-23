DR. WALLACE: I’m in a relationship that is comfortable, but not dynamic. By this I mean that I am somewhat happy and content, but there are times I feel that I’d like bigger sparks and events in our relationship.
We are both busy people and college students at the same university and we both work many hours to support ourselves. We will each be entering our final year of college this upcoming fall. We’ve been together for nearly three years now, so we’re very comfortable with each other and we get along really well. I know I can trust him and that he does have my best interests at heart.
However, I always seem to have these thoughts pop up in my mind every three months or so that tell me I’d be happier if I were free and could date a lot of random guys to see if one of them can make me shift into “head over heels” mode.
Is my subconscious sending me a message that I should be listening to? — Happy but Not Supercharged, via email
HAPPY BUT NOT SUPERCHARGED: I suggest you focus on the great things that go on between you in your day-to-day life. There are likely things that you take for granted that you’d sorely miss if you cut ties simply to search for something that you feel would “supercharge” you.
Notice and enjoy the moments that go well. Appreciate the personality strengths that your current boyfriend has. You’ve invested three years and this relationship is naturally a bit in the background for both of you given your respective busy schedules.
You can always make a change someday in your personal life, but I’d advise you to give your current relationship a chance to “supercharge” itself after you graduate, as things will be different for each of you once the grind of the educational process no longer consumes so much of your time. Many people would be thrilled to have a relationship as successful as yours appears to be right now. I’d advise you to measure your decisions carefully at this point and to be sure to give your current relationship every chance to evolve and shine upon graduation. Have some discussions with your boyfriend about where you see yourselves and your relationship going a year from now.
DR. WALLACE: They say these days that girls and boys are equals, meaning that anyone can do what anyone else can do, regardless of gender. I generally agree fully with this mindset, but there’s one area in which I feel there is a big difference, and it is greatly overlooked.
The physical differences between the average teen boy and the average teen girl are such that the boys will generally outweigh the girls in most cases. This means that if girls elect to use substances of any kind, especially alcohol, they are usually affected much more quickly and severely.
Spring break is upon us and although I am a teenage girl who does not take any substances ever, I feel it’s important for girls to not have to feel as though they need to “keep up” with the boys if they choose to party during spring break, or any time for that matter.
It breaks my heart to see girls allow themselves to get out of control, either by choice or accidentally due to their naivete when it comes to what their body mass can handle. I feel girls and boys are not equal in this one area.
I know my letter does ask a specific question, but I wanted to address this topic just in case you might find it appropriate at this time of year. — Aiming to Keep Girls Safe, via email
AIMING TO KEEP GIRLS SAFE: I appreciate the sincerity of your sentiments, but I believe you likely know my position on underage drinking if you’ve been a regular reader of this column.
I firmly believe and advise all teenagers to abstain entirely from alcohol and substances of any kind. Advising teenage girls to be more careful with alcohol than boys misses the point entirely.