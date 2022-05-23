DR. WALLACE: A girl at my high school seemingly despises me although I’ve done absolutely nothing to her. In fact, I don’t even think I’ve ever had a conversation with her, but since my freshman year she’s had it out for me and has made my high school experience miserable.
She gossips about me all of the time and spreads rumors about me around the school. She’s been doing it for so long that I think people know by now that what she says about me isn’t usually true, but it doesn’t stop people from laughing and making me feel uncomfortable.
My few friends tell me that she probably doesn’t like me because the guy that she liked a while back expressed interest in me at the beginning of high school. But I never ended up dating that particular guy, so I don’t understand why she still goes out of her way to badger me and act so cruel toward me and my reputation. I’ll be entering my junior year of high school this fall and I’m really tired of being at the center of this drama. What should I do? — Unfairly gossiped about, via email
UNFAIRLY GOSSIPED ABOUT: There are usually two paths to consider in a situation like this. One path, and the one usually selected by most people in your position, is to simply ignore the person spreading false rumors and to simply go on with your life. This is the “water off of a duck’s back” approach.
The other path is to confront (or directly communicate) with the person disparaging your reputation. This can at times be dangerous, so if this path is to be selected for whatever reason, I would advise an “intervention-style” approach whereby other people, especially responsible, mature adults, are involved at the time you would speak to this other person.
An offer to meet with mutual friends might be a possibility, but only you would know if this might be feasible and, more importantly, safe for you to consider.
In a best-case scenario, no matter what approach is used, an interaction would clear the air and even lay tentative groundwork for a potential future friendship. Sometimes others act out due to their own insecurities rather than a true dislike for the object of their unkind words.
I suggest that first you speak to the close friends you have about this matter and to your parents. From there, if you decide to proceed further, you may want to involve a favorite teacher or school counselor that you know, as this school authority figure would be most helpful in establishing a safe and reasonable conversation between the two of you.