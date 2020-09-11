DR. WALLACE: I’m a very good student, and I love my parents. I also have several good friends. I’m active in school activities and donate my time to charitable causes. I attend church regularly and babysit occasionally. As you can see, I am quite active most of the time, but when I’m at home, I like to spend time in my room alone.
My mother recently said she was concerned that I spend too much time in my room behind closed doors. She shocked me by saying she was worried I might be depressed! She even asked me if I had ever thought about committing suicide. I literally couldn’t believe my ears!
Then she started crying, and that made me cry because I was so caught off guard by the whole line of questioning. When I cried, she actually said: “You don’t ever have to do that. You can always come to me.”
Now, to this very day, I remain stunned that she thought I could be suffering from depression. I told her that I enjoyed being alone at times and that I found the peace and quiet of my alone time soothing as a break from my busy daily life — nothing more, nothing less.
I was writing to you so you can print this so that my mother can relax and accept that it is normal for teenage girls to sometimes just want to be alone in their rooms. — Stunned and Confused, via email
STUNNED AND CONFUSED: I can understand that your mother might have had a touch of concern for you, but her approach was most definitely over-the-top. The good news is that she loves you very much and would do anything to help you.
However, in your case, as you accurately pointed out, enjoying time alone does not mean that you are lonely. The fact that you are active but cherish the time you spend “behind closed doors” by yourself is perfectly normal. I’m happy to print your letter here so that your mom can revisit this topic from a lighter perspective and so that she’ll know that I agree with you on this issue.
But in terms of looking out for a cherished daughter, I can also understand why your mother wanted to check in on you. It’s just that she assumed too much before she spoke openly with you. You’re both the wiser going forward now, and that is a very good thing.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 15, and a certain nice guy from my school walked me home from school once in a while last year. Recently, he wanted to know if he could come over to visit me once in a while to talk about our schoolwork and how we are doing during the COVID-19 crisis.
He said we could just walk around the block since it would be similar to walking home from school like last year. My older sister thinks we are stupid to pretend like we are walking home from “school” when our school does not meet in person anymore. She said we look like two “dorks” pretending to walk home from a school that doesn’t meet. But I like him, and I consider him to be my friend, so I don’t mind. In fact, I think it’s a good idea. Do you see anything wrong with having a boy walk me around my neighborhood block (in the daytime on weekends) once in a while? — Walking Girl, via email
WALKING GIRL: Your sister should lighten up and let you enjoy a bit of time with your friend in peace. You said yourself that he was a nice guy and that he walked you home multiple times during the last school year.
I see no harm in walking around the neighborhood while having a conversation with this boy. Since you don’t see him in person at school, this would give you two a chance to socialize plus the added benefits of some light exercise and fresh air. Just be sure that your parents know about this in advance and that they approve it. If he has not met your parents in person yet, arrange a meeting — preferably at a time when your nosy sister is out of the house!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.