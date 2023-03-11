DR. WALLACE: Unfortunately, I must change schools next year! My mother got a huge promotion at her job and my father wants her to take it, even though we must move 1,200 miles away to another state over this upcoming summer. Dad is happy for her and he has no problem with his job, since he works from his home office about 80% of the time and the other 20% he travels to many states for business meetings with his customers.
Now, this makes me really sad because I will have to leave so many friends I’ve known for so long. I tried to get my parents to let me stay in this town here for the rest of my high school years, but since I’m only a freshman now, my parents feel that I must go with them and settle into a new high school for my last three years in the new state.
How do you think I can best adjust to my new area? I’m dreading being a total stranger there on my first day of school once September comes. — Worried About the Move, via email
WORRIED ABOUT THE MOVE: I feel for you, as it’s never easy to change schools, especially at the high school level. In my experience, the younger the child the easier it is to transition to a new school, but the older the teenager the harder it is to give up an existing set of friends, relationships and routines.
I suggest you start by observing what is going on around you at your new school. Take a look at how the students dress, act and what their normal routines are. It’s much easier to fit in if you can observe and understand the existing landscape.
Seek also to find out what clubs might be available on your new high school campus. If there’s an area you have even a mild interest in, I encourage you to join one or two clubs, as this will bring you into contact regularly with the same group of students. It’s quite likely that one or two of them will befriend you slowly and gradually, which is exactly the best way for you to ease into your transition.
Make it a habit to talk to a few strangers at your school every day. Ask where certain classrooms are, how long the cafeteria stays open at lunch or any other question you can come up with that is plausible and will allow you to break the ice by engaging another student briefly. If you’re feeling especially bold, you can say something like, “I’m new here, so I’m not quite sure where everything is yet.” You may find that one or two students go out of their way to truly help you feel more comfortable.
Another good strategy that usually works is to ask someone who seems friendly in one or more of your classes to become a study partner with you, if they have time and interest in doing so. The two of you will already be attending the same class, and if you focus on working together to learn the subject at hand, this is something that is important to both of you. Building up on that base, you will inevitably start to discuss a few other noncurricular related topics, and that’s how true friendships sprout, and possibly bloom.
Finally, always seek to be yourself. Don’t change your core personality or your ethical standards in an effort to fit in. Don’t boast or make up any stories about your old high school. Instead, focus on the environment in front of you and simply be yourself. Within a short period of time, I feel you’ll settle into your sophomore year, and by the time you become a junior, you’ll feel not only at home but much more comfortable and happy than you ever thought you would be.