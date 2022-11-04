Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 5 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. Waves of 1 to 3 feet. For the Gale Watch, south winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and waves 4 to 8 feet possible. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM Friday to 5 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will make travel in vessels more dangerous and may cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&