DR. WALLACE: I’m a loyal reader of your column and have enjoyed your articles for a long time. I have noticed several times that you’ve quoted dermatologists who say that suntans are not healthy and can actually cause many skin problems.
I’m embarrassingly pale, so I enjoy getting even a slight, modest tan, whenever possible. During the summer, I use heavy sunblock and am very careful about the sun’s rays, and even in the wintertime, I take care not to get burned if I plan to be outdoors for any length of time.
Recently, my best friend told me she uses a spray-on tanning product that works wonders for her. She claims it’s super safe and looks great. Are spray-on tan products safe? I really hope so because I could really use a safe way to add a little bronzing here and there.
Since your numerous warnings to be careful with the sun and to avoid tanning booths have hit home with me over the years, I’d like to ask you if I could safely spray on a bit of tan. Do I have your permission? — Very Pale, via email
VERY PALE: Many reliable sources, including the Mayo Clinic’s health letter, report over-the-counter “get tanned fast” products are basically safe to use. But before you buy one of these products, ask the pharmacist whether there are any harmful ingredients in the brand you plan to purchase.
Further, you can check with your doctor or a local dermatologist to get recommendations on which products to use and which to avoid and why. I commend you for taking your skin health so seriously. Many people don’t focus on this very important topic until it’s too late to avoid skin damage and, in some cases, even skin cancer.
DR. WALLACE: I’m in the eighth grade and am a pretty good and serious student. I feel that my grades are very important because I am going to be a veterinarian after I finish high school and college. In one of my classes, I am designated as the teacher’s aide. And once in a while, I actually get to grade my fellow students’ tests that have true and false answers on them. I like the class, and I enjoy helping the teacher.
Some of the students call me names such as “teacher’s pet” and “teacher’s vet,” since a few of them know I like pets and want to become a veterinarian. I feel super embarrassed when this happens, and it makes me sick to my stomach. I hate it when kids are mean to me for no good reason. I’ve done nothing to them, and I grade all of the tests very accurately, and besides, our teacher reviews my work before finalizing anyone’s grades.
Should I just try to ignore these taunts, or should I say something back? I don’t want to escalate the situation, but I don’t want to have to deal with this all the way to next summer, either. — Responsible Student, via email
RESPONSIBLE STUDENT: Any student who calls you names is immature and actually envious of you because you have risen to become the teacher’s aide due to your excellent work in her class. Do not confront the name callers. Unfortunately, that’s the exact reaction they are trying to achieve. Just smile; ignore the taunts; and go about your business as if nothing at all was said.
Remember that you can’t control the actions of others, especially immature or jealous classmates, but you can control your own actions and reactions to anything that comes your way. This dynamic will hold true over the course of your lifetime, so work now on building your “muscles” in this department. The strength you’ll build up will be quite valuable to you going forward in your life.
