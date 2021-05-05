DR. WALLACE: I recall that you said in a past column that teachers are the most important school employees and principals are the least important. However, my mom has been a school secretary for over a decade, and she takes care of everything at her school. In fact, if the principal is out, the secretary takes over in case any emergency arises.
Of course, our family loves my mom, but you’d be surprised at how much everyone who works at her school appreciates her!
I feel it’s important to point out that support staff such as secretaries, counselors, school nurses and janitors all play an important role. — Daughter of a Great School Secretary, via email
DAUGHTER OF A GREAT SCHOOL SECRETARY: You are a wonderful advocate for your mother, all school secretaries and all valued staff members at our schools! Your excellent letter deserves to be printed, so here it is.
For the record, I didn’t forget the importance of each school’s secretary, but I will be sure to mention the great contributions that school secretaries and support staff members provide in the future.
I can also mention that many school principals were not too happy with that column, and some contacted me because I said the principals were less important. Of course, principals must make important decisions and are responsible for all their staff members performing in concert so that each student can receive a quality education. My actual main point in the previous column was that when a principal is off campus, the school continues to function properly due to the outstanding and ongoing diligence of the teachers, and yes, the supporting staff who continue their outstanding work each day on campus.
DR. WALLACE: I want to travel to celebrate graduating high school, but my parents are against it. They think I’m too young to travel with my other 18-year-old friends. They also fear COVID-19 since we’ve been thinking about taking a road trip in a minivan that we’ll have access to this summer.
Yes, we are all 18, so we can make our own decisions, but the truth is none of us can go on this type of trip without financial support from our respective parents, so this is where the “permission” issue kicks in.
What can I do to convince my folks that kids have been traveling forever and that it is safe for us to take this type of trip together? — Road-Trip Ready, via email
ROAD-TRIP READY: Make a thorough plan and discuss it with your parents and have them meet with the parents of all of the other students, as well.
This plan should include where you’re going, who you’re going with and how long you’ll be gone. I hope that COVID-19 will become less of a threat to our nation this summer as the weather heats up and people spend more time outdoors.
When you talk to your parents, make sure to let them know you will all agree to be safe and responsible and that your group will stick to agreed-upon schedules and communication benchmarks.
Plan to do your utmost to remain safe on the road and in the cities you’d like to visit. Keep a close eye on your individual and collective personal hygiene and make contingency plans in case anything should go astray.
Your parents and the other adults may or may not agree to you all taking this trip, but your odds of success will greatly improve the more you approach a prospective trip with their perspectives in mind.
