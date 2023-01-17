DR. WALLACE: I’m in high school and I like to be active on my campus. Some friends and I feel it would be a good idea to print up some fliers and make them available across campus.
We aim to cover a variety of topics, from recycling to volunteer opportunities to healthy nutrition and even personal health issues of many types.
We printed up our first batch of informational fliers but within five minutes of us distributing them, our school administration stepped in and stopped us. They said that any printed information to be distributed on a campus must be approved by the school board well in advance. They even told us they would “let us off” this one time “with a warning!”
Don’t you feel this is both unnecessary and unfair? We are trying to help our fellow students, but we have been treated like we are running an underground propaganda machine. — This Is Unfair, via email
THIS IS UNFAIR: Even back in my day as a high school administrator we had the same rules. For various reasons both public and private schools must be very careful regarding what information is disseminated on the grounds of their campus. Years ago, there were fewer attempts to do this.
Today, information can be disseminated quite quickly, and fliers can literally be printed within minutes. Although your information is derived from altruistic motivations, your school and its overseeing school district board must follow their rigid rules accordingly. I’m sure you can imagine what would happen if anyone could print anything they wanted about any topic no matter how controversial the subject matter was!
It wouldn’t take long for chaos to ensue and there would be many complaints by both parents and the local community.
Having said this, if I were you, I would not be deterred in pursuing your interests, but I would approach them within the current rules that exist. Get over the fact that you received a warning and simply prepare new materials and set a meeting with your school’s administrators where you can confidently explain what you’re trying to accomplish and why.
I feel if you approach things this way using a positive and enthusiastic tone, you’ll have a good chance of accomplishing your goals with most of the information you wish to provide to your fellow students.
DR. WALLACE: I’m not a teenager, but I’ve been encouraged by a teenager to go back and complete my high school education! This young person is my granddaughter, and I’m her grandmother who was raised on a farm and dropped out of high school at the age of 16 to work full time on that farm.
My granddaughter will be a junior in high school next year and she thinks I should join her to attend classes with her and her friends! She says we would both be in the same grade since we both need to complete two more years of high school.
I’m not sure what the rules are, but in general do you think this would be a good idea? — Grandma in Search of Her Diploma, via email
GRANDMA IN SEARCH OF A DIPLOMA: As a starting point, you hit the nail right on the head. You should check in your local state and community if there are any age requirements or restrictions to attending a public high school there.
Beyond that, there is another alternative for you. You could study hard, especially with your granddaughter’s assistance, and apply for your general education degree, commonly known as a GED.
By passing this test you can receive an equivalency diploma that would serve as your high school diploma.
I think it is fantastic that you have this interest and that your granddaughter is encouraging you to get your high school diploma. I’m just not sure what is best for you given the area you live in, but the good news is you can accomplish your goal in one manner or another if you are willing to apply yourself and study hard!