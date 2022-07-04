DR. WALLACE: I'm a college student and just finished my sophomore year at a local university. After my freshman year, I was considering dropping out of college because I just didn't feel like it was for me, but I decided to give it a try for another year.
Now that I've completed my second year at university, I can definitely say that I do not enjoy college and feel like I am wasting my time. I've always been more of a "handyman" type of guy and originally envisioned myself working as an electrician or plumber, but I decided to go to college after high school because I felt pressured by my parents to secure a career in a field that wouldn't be considered "blue-collar" work. I've given it a shot and done my best to find interest in an academic field, but I am miserable and feel that I don't belong in a college classroom.
I want to be done with school and get started with a job in the real world, but now that I've spent money on two years' worth of tuition, I'm wondering if it would be foolish for me to drop out now. Should I just suck it up and force myself to go through the motions until I make it to graduation? — Halfway there, via email
HALFWAY THERE: It's your life, so you should make your own decisions. Based on your letter, it appears you have absolutely given things an honest try when it comes to college.
The good news is that the classes you've completed will always be there for you if you wish to restart college at any point in your life going forward. But if you wish to start a blue-collar job, I'd recommend that you get busy this summer finding one you'd like to try. This way, you'll have more information to make a decision about sticking with the job before the fall semester of college starts up.
You mentioned feeling miserable in the classroom. Therefore, I feel it's wise to at least take this summer and perhaps even the fall semester off from college and try a job or two that you feel you might enjoy and be good at. From there you can always resume your education, even gradually at home on weekends or even a few nights a week. It's possible that you might be able to merge your new profession with the college base you've already achieved and eventually take some courses that would really help your career going forward.
And if it turns out that you end up not needing any further college at all, that would likely indicate that you did well in finding a job that you can stick with for the long run.
DR. WALLACE: My boyfriend wants to take a semester of college overseas this fall. I think he mentioned he might be able to set it up for Spain or Brazil. If he is accepted into this program, he will be outside the USA for almost nine full months!
He mentioned this to me in a casual way and with no previous discussion about it. We are both headed for our junior years in college, and we've been dating since our sophomore year in high school, so it's been nearly five years that we've been together. The first four years, he did a great job communicating with me and involving me in decisions that impact the two of us. But lately, it seems he's just doing his own thing without discussing things with me first. Is this a bad sign, or am I just overreacting? — Feeling left out, via email
FEELING LEFT OUT: It indeed could be a sign that he wants to test out his independence at this point. I find it unusual that he would spring this on you without a prior discussion between the two of you. It would indeed mean that the two of you would not see each other in person for the duration of his trip unless one of you flew to see the other during a school break.
On the other hand, he has not yet set it up nor is it finalized, according to your letter. You stated he might be able to set it up. I recommend that you don't overreact when discussing this matter with him but do ask probing questions, such as about visiting each other on breaks, to see how he responds to you.
Over the years, I've heard many creative ways to announce breakups between couples, so hopefully, for your sake this is not one of them. Communication is the key here, so don't brood, get angry or give him the silent treatment. Instead, hold mature and reasonable discussions with him to find out his motivations and why this may have come up at this time. He absolutely owes you honest answers no matter what his future plans may be.