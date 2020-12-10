DR. WALLACE: I just graduated high school, and I thought I was dating the guy of my dreams. We had dated for over a year, and I had high hopes of this particular guy as being “the one” for me. And he was, for a time, until I found out that he was cheating on me with another girl. When I confronted him, he stammered and caved in so badly that I could tell this was the first time he has cheated. So, as painful as it was to cut him loose, I did just that and never looked back. I told him that I could never forgive him, so it was best for us to just go our separate ways.
Currently, I’m casually dating, but I don’t feel I’ve come across “the one” quite yet.
What is the reason why high school guys cheat so readily on their girlfriends? I ask since many of my close girlfriends have shared very similar experiences with me. — Not the Forgiving Kind, via email
NOT THE FORGIVING KIND: Let’s face it; many high school boys often have too much testosterone and too little common sense and life experience. They are, at times, myopic and selfish, and they make bad decisions in many areas of their lives, not just those related to relationships.
Yes, there are some wonderful young men of character who possess enough maturity to handle themselves and their relationships well, so don’t immediately (and incorrectly) assume that all boys are the same. They are most decidedly not.
Being able to learn from past relationships is one of the great benefits of teen dating. Accordingly, I enjoyed and nodded in harmony with your comment about your current status of casually dating while knowing that you have not yet come across “the one” for you yet. It sounds to me like you are one smart, insightful and intuitive young lady who will make great relationship decisions going forward in your life.
DR. WALLACE: It’s the holidays, and I want my family to throw a Christmas party like we do every year. Enough of this “home for the holidays” COVID-19 lockdown malaise! I know we can’t travel, but I want us to celebrate and celebrate big!
I’m only 16, but I know enough to know that the isolating nature of the current pandemic has exasperated nearly everyone’s desires for comfort and human connection, especially now during the holidays. I love to plan events, and my friends all call me the “organizer”!
My family, of course, can’t invite in strangers, but I want us to have our aunts, uncles and cousins come over because they, like us, don’t ever go anywhere in public anymore, and they have been strictly quarantined in their homes for months. I’m trying to get my parents to invite them, but so far, no adult will make any kind of commitment to my party idea. — Teen Party Planner, via email
TEEN PARTY PLANNER: Your letter did not mention which state your family resides in. Some states have lifted the official ban on private parties, but even in those states, there are still restrictions. Other states have banned all private parties and gatherings. The requirements set by your county should be followed for the safety of you and your loved ones, so please have your parents check into the exact guidelines in your area.
Public health experts at the Department of Health have stated, “Any in-person gatherings are unhealthy right now.”
Yes, many families are thinking about nostalgia, traditions and their holiday connections, so this does affect your mood a little bit more because you are missing out on those things. But if you notice and accept this is a safety issue, it’s easier to understand — and being aware of health and safety is the key.
Be grateful for the wonderful family you have, and celebrate with them the best you can, given the circumstances. This may mean you celebrate in person with immediate family members and via indirect communications with others. I trust that, soon enough, our traditions will be restored in full and our overall appreciation for “normalcy” will be at an all-time high.
Dr. Robert Wallace will answer questions from readers in this column. Email him at rwallace@galesburg.net.
