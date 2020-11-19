DR. WALLACE: I was really interested in your column regarding bulimia since anything regarding eating disorders garners my attention quite quickly. I would like to offer some information that may be useful to your readers.
I myself suffer from an eating disorder and was referred by my doctor to Overeaters Anonymous, or OA. OA is a caring, sharing group of people who understand the challenges overeaters face on a daily basis. They provide meetings designed especially for sufferers of anorexia and bulimia and meetings for the families of those suffering from any related eating disorder of any type. And sadly, there are actually dozens of different types of eating disorders, some more debilitating than others.
From my own experience with my eating disorder, OA has been a real lifesaver. It's comforting to know that people understand what I am going through and that they don't judge me as I deal with my issues. Also, the program has several different types of meeting days and times, so we can fit into almost any schedule, and best of all, it's free. I've met many wonderful people there, and some of them have become close friends of mine as a result of our shared experiences. It's amazing how supporting one another can lead to deep friendships, and that has been a wonderful bonus for me to enjoy as I make progress on my own journey.
Overeaters Anonymous has locations all over the world, so they can help anybody who truly wants help and is brave enough to reach out and ask for it. I know this firsthand; I'm an "in progress" success story already, and beyond what I have done for myself, I'm very proud of the help I've already provided to others who need it. — Proudly Improving, via email
PROUDLY IMPROVING: Thank you for your wonderful, inspirational letter. I'm sure many of our readers will take advantage of your suggestion, especially given your firsthand endorsement of this most valuable organization.
It's fantastic to know that resources such as OA are available for free to the public, and it's even better to know that fantastic people like you add to the overall effectiveness of this compassionate, effective organization.
DR. WALLACE: Currently, I'm in the 12th grade and planning on attending a major Southeastern university after I graduate from high school.
My problem is I don't know what to major in because I'm not sure what I want to do once I start working. My parents keep pressuring me to enter into the field of law, but I'm not sure I want to be a lawyer. Is it necessary to know what you want to do for employment before going to college? There certainly seems to be a lot to think about, and the one thing I know for sure at this point is that I definitely don't have everything figured out yet. — Under Pressure, via email
UNDER PRESSURE: Very few college freshmen know exact what career path they may ultimately want to pursue, and even those who believe they do actually often wind up changing their minds. Part of the point of college is to learn enough about a variety of diverse subjects so that a student can make an informed career choice after sampling a variety of classes and subjects.
Think of it this way: When you first listened to music, you likely found some songs and artists you enjoyed right away. But over time, as you became exposed to more and more new music, your tastes in music likely changed and evolved. Finding an engaging and fulfilling career path has many such similarities.
Indeed, there is no rush to make this important decision. Flexibility, a keen interest in a range of subjects and an opportunity to obtain some broad knowledge will serve you well, no matter what profession you end up choosing. What you need to do is to get to know your own mind and heart. What do you value? What type of work interests and challenges you? What kind of difference do you want to make in the world with your life and your career?
Give these questions some time for honest evaluations and soul searching. Do ask several of your friends what their career plans are and why. Also engage your favorite teacher, professor and counselors in similar discussions. Some of the people in your life may provide you good suggestions to consider based upon your unique skill sets, personality and aptitudes.
