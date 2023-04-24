DR. WALLACE: I want to lose weight before this upcoming summer season, so I’ve spent about a dozen hours online researching all kinds of diets. The more I read, the more confused I am. I’m willing to exercise, so I’m thinking of coming up with a hybrid approach where I pick out one diet I’d like to try and then couple that with a new workout plan.
It’s now almost May, so if I start soon, I figure I can be in better shape for this upcoming summer, since I know already that I’ll need to bare some skin in swimwear several times and I don’t want to embarrass myself. I’m not looking for a perfect body; I know that’s unattainable, especially within a few months, but I do want to see visible improvements since I know that will make me feel better and boost my confidence. — Still Searching for the Best Diet, via email
STILL SEARCHING FOR THE BEST DIET: I commend you for taking your time to do some research online; that’s an excellent start. However, you are quite correct in that there are myriad dietary suggestions and programs out there that are pitched by various individuals and companies. It can and will become confusing if you continue reading all the suggestions, especially since some of the “slices” of advice given will be in direct conflict with other slices that you read.
Therefore, I’ll give you my tried-and-true recommendation when it comes to this topic. It’s pretty basic: eat better, eat less and exercise more. You’ve already mentioned that you plan to kick off an exercise program, so that covers one of my three suggestions. Be sure to have some cardiovascular exercise built into your exercise program, as that will help you burn calories at an accelerated rate. Start slowly and build up your endurance gradually over time. Depending on your age and your current health situation, you may wish to consult with your doctor or any medical professional who can evaluate your game plan for fitness. Be sure to approach these new activities carefully and soundly from a health perspective.
Onto the diet! Eat better foods, meaning to include a lot more fruits and vegetables in your diet and eliminate some or better yet, most of the fatty, greasy and fried foods you might currently be eating regularly.
DR. WALLACE: I was at a party this past weekend and I was surprised to see my older brother there. I was downstairs at the party talking to some friends when I had to use the bathroom. The downstairs bathroom was occupied, plus there were two people waiting for it, so I asked the host if I could go upstairs and use one of the bathrooms there.
A I was walking across the hallway upstairs on my way to the bathroom, I saw through an open door my brother and two of his friends taking some pills out of a plastic bag. I slowed down and peeked around the corner very carefully so nobody would see me. I watched all three boys take some sort of pills out of the bag, and they each washed down one pill with a swig from a bottle of beer! I then briskly went to the bathroom with my head down.
I’m still shocked about what I saw, since my brother has always been a careful person as far as I can tell. Now I’m worried that he’s taking a substance that may be dangerous to him.
We both live in the same home with our parents and two other siblings, so I’m wondering if I should tell my parents about what I saw. — A Shocked Sister, via email
A SHOCKED SISTER: You should absolutely tell your parents right away, and if you don’t want him to know that you were the source of this information, you should ask your parents if they would tell him they received an anonymous tip.
The reason you should inform your parents is so that they can have a talk with your brother about taking unknown pills out of a plastic bag. This is a very dangerous thing these days due to the prevalence of fentanyl in several different substances sold via questionable sources across our nation. One “bad” pill could literally kill your brother or any of his friends that consume a pill they don’t know the contents or source of.
I can’t tell you how heartbreaking some of the stories I’ve heard about fentanyl poisoning over the past few years. The consequences can be devastating to entire families and circles of friends of an individual who took a pill thinking it was a “safe” substance only to later go into convulsions and die from ingesting it.
If you love and care for your brother you owe it to him, your parents, your siblings and yourself to step up and get your parents involved here.