DR. WALLACE: Help! I got rejection letters in the mail from my top three colleges! I thought for sure that with my grades and my background I could find an opportunity at one of these three great universities.
However, I've come to learn that the college admissions process is much more difficult than I originally thought. I never did much research beyond these three schools, so I'm already very concerned that I won't have a confirmed place to attend next year. I'm currently a senior in high school and as you know, the school years fly by fast. What can I do now? I feel stranded, like a ship that has run aground. — My Plans Evaporated, via email
MY PLANS EVAPORATED: I have two suggestions. First, you still have time to apply to another three to five universities that may be suitable for you. Depending upon the major plan to study and the career path you want to achieve, there are still likely universities that will be good fits for you. Start right away researching online to see how many schools could be good for your personal plan, and then get your applications in right away.
Second, check in your home state area to see what community colleges exist. You can always attend a community college for a year or two and then have all those credits transferred to a four-year university. Just be sure to meet with a counselor at the school and go over which classes are transferable for your educational plan.
Community colleges are a hidden gem in today's society. The courses they offer, their curricula and their instructors are all usually excellent. A local community college would be a great starting spot for you as a fallback plan in case you don't get accepted to a four-year university in time to begin classes next fall.
DR. WALLACE: I've been dating my boyfriend for about three months now, and the subject of religion just came up. Without going into a lot of details, we are polar opposites when it comes to religion. I won't say anything more, nor reveal which of us feels which way, but just take my word for it that for us to get on the same page on this topic will require one of us to convince the other to change their position. I'm not sure how likely this would be, even over time.
What's strange is that we have gotten along great for the past few months, and we enjoy several common interests like hiking, nutrition and music.
It's early in terms of the time we've been dating, but in the back of my mind a week or two ago I was daydreaming that we might have a long-term future together someday.
How big of a problem do you feel our differences regarding religion are? I've talked to a couple of my friends and some of them feel it's a deal breaker whereas others think it's truly no big deal. I'm not sure what to think. — Unsure of Our Differences, via email
UNSURE OF OUR DIFFERENCES: Religion is a very important part of life for many people, yet for others it holds no interest or impact.
This subject does become increasingly important the longer a couple stays together, because if they elect to start a family someday, this topic could become difficult to navigate.
Only you know how you feel about the topic and your boyfriend's views. I suggest that you think about what a future would look like should you ever become married and start a family. This may not ever evolve with this particular guy, but because this topic holds such potential for conflict it makes sense to address it currently and by thinking carefully of where the arc of your life could go should you have a spouse holding such vastly opposite views.