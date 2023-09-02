DR. WALLACE: What is the deal with all of this pickleball mania, and why is it so popular? All of my social media sites that I regularly use are now overrun with anything and everything about pickleball. What gives? — I Don’t Get It, via email
I DON’T GET IT: Pickleball is actually a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong. It was created in 1965 in Bainbridge Island, Washington, by three fathers. These creative dads were looking to give their bored children a new activity to keep them busy in the summer and their creativity has given millions of people an opportunity to play their unique game.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, pickleball saw a huge increase since many people had been prevented people from playing traditional team sports, so they gave this new sport a try as a “socially distant” way to exercise outdoors safely.
This sport also likely gained quickly in popularity due to the ease of play, the low cost of entry and the fun and sociability it creates. Pickleball is easy to learn and new players can find tournaments at varying competitive levels.
The cost of entry is more affordable than sports like tennis or golf as no country club membership is required, and a good paddle can be secured around $100 or so.
Pickleball is quite popular with the “baby boomer” generation, but many younger players are increasingly enjoying it as well.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a new stepparent and my wife has two kids of school age, and their classes start in a week. I’d like to be really involved with the kids and their education, but I don’t want to be viewed as being pushy or overbearing.
Yes, I will be the man of the household, but I want to be a team player for sure, not a man on an island calling the shots. How can I best proceed to ensure family harmony and most importantly, good results for our children? — New Stepfather, via email
NEW STEPFATHER: In a word: communicate! Start with your wife by asking for her input and guidance. Tell her that you’d like to be involved, but that you aim to follow her wishes in raising her children.
The two of you should take the time to have an open and wide-ranging discussion about every major topic you can think of. If the two of you are on the same page and act consistently with the children, they will respond better and respect your authority more since it will be aligned with their mother.
This is the time for you to raise questions, offer her suggestions and ideas that you may have. Discuss everything openly, but come to a unified consensus in advance that you can both agree to implement uniformly.
Then once that is completed, have a follow up meeting with the children and your wife to explain the expectations and rules the children are expected to follow. This will ensure a consistent start and down the road when “one off” situations arise, keep in constant communication with your spouse on how to handle them individually. Keep being earnest, consistent and in constant communication with your wife and I trust your venture into fatherhood will be a successful, enriching and loving one on many levels.