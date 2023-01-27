DR. WALLACE: I’m a 17-year-old girl and my problem is that both of my parents, but especially my father, seem to loathe every single guy I date. I was allowed to start dating at 16 and back then, my father was really overbearing on the rules of my curfew. I had to be home before any of my friends, which was embarrassing since I always had to duck out of events early.
Now my parents are more reasonable with my curfew, but they still always dislike anyone I date, and they even make unfair or even snide comments in front of me sometimes about the guys I see. They will judge them solely by their appearances and of course, none of them look good to my parents. My father is especially opinionated, and the irony is he’s always wrong about their character. I feel as though nobody would ever meet their approval, ever.
Is there anything I can do about this, or should I just struggle through this issue until I’m old enough to go off to college and live on my own? — Have Parents Who Always Disapprove, via email
HAVE PARENTS WHO ALWAYS DISAPPROVE: You are troubled enough by this situation to write to me, so I feel that you should do what you can to ease this situation rather than to simply bear it in silent frustration for another year.
The key here in my opinion is to get your dates to actually sit down and speak directly with your parents. When people speak with strangers for the first time, they are usually on their best behavior. I trust your parents can hold a civilized conversation and since your dates have good character, there should be ample ground for a good, friendly discussion.
Once your parents interact with your current date, there’s a good likelihood that there will be mutual respect. Start by coming up with a few topics that are of interest to your parents and have your date bring one up as an icebreaker.
DR. WALLACE: I want to go to college, but I could never afford it! I’m a sophomore in high school and I already know what field I’d like to work in, but I live with a single mom, and I have two younger brothers who are 9 and 11 that she has to raise as well.
This means she won’t be able to pay for my college on her salary at her current job. Because of this I’ve tried to save up money from babysitting, but it seems like it takes forever to just get $1,000 in the bank.
Now I’m worried that I’ll never get a higher education and that that will hold me back from my preferred career. — Worried Girl, via email
WORRIED GIRL: If there’s a will, there is a way. And to me, you certainly seem to have the will, which is a very good thing. Keep up your babysitting job and keep putting money into your savings account.
You can consider starting with a community college in your area where you can begin your higher education at a much lower cost than a four-year university.
Be sure to meet with a counselor who can guide you to take the correct classes that will transfer smoothly to a four-year university that offers your desired major.
As you turn 18 you can find a part-time job that will help you to gather the funds to pay for your books and tuition at the community college level. From there you can apply for scholarships as a low-income student, and you’ll have a decent chance to have some part of your future tuition reduced. Again, speak with counselors at both your local community college and the college you aspire to eventually graduate from. Professionals at these schools can guide you, assist you and root for you to succeed.
You have the will, and I am here to tell you that there is a way for you to achieve your dream.