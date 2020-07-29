DR. WALLACE: I recently graduated from high school and was planning on attending a local junior college, but things have really, really changed for me due to the fact that I’m pregnant!
Needless to say, I have a lot of decisions to make. First, I do know that it’s my personal choice not have an abortion. Next, I am positive that I will not marry the father of my child, no matter what. I’m still searching in my mind why I had sex with this guy in the first place. Wow, was that a huge mistake. He’s the type of guy who almost certainly will never amount to anything substantial. His only current asset is his looks, but once they go, he will have absolutely nothing else to offer to a woman like me or to his child.
I have discussed my situation with my parents, and, unfortunately, we agree on almost nothing concerning my dilemma. They are pushing for me to have an abortion or to just marry this guy. They see either of these options as being better than becoming a young, single mother. But for me, both of these options are out, and I mean completely out! Please feel free to provide me your perspective or advice regarding my present situation and options. — Single Mom To Be, via email
SINGLE MOM TO BE: It would be very unwise for you to marry someone you actually despise and don’t respect, regardless of the circumstances. And since having an abortion is not an option for you, you should ask your parents to please respect your decision and to do their best to support your decision, despite the fact that it is not their preference.
This decision is yours, and you are the one who will live with the consequences for a lifetime, so choose wisely. Once you do that, do your best to get your parents on board. I trust their love for you will, in the end, outweigh their wishes for a different outcome.
DR. WALLACE: I read in one of your recent columns that eating before bedtime does not cause weight gain. This simply can’t be true! If a person eats and then goes to bed, the food is not burned off and therefore is likely to become easily turned to fat.
I thought you just might want to change your thoughts on dieting. I should know; I’m always on a diet. — Dieting Right Now, via email
DIETING RIGHT NOW: There are many who, like you, feel that eating before bedtime causes weight gain — even substantial weight gain. The fact is it’s not that time of day that affects weight gain but the number of calories consumed.
When a person consumes about 3,500 more calories than the body can burn, it results in one pound of stored fat. It doesn’t matter where or when the extra calories are consumed.
Good luck with your present diet! Remember to eat healthy, nutritious foods and combine daily exercise into your plan, and hopefully, you’ll soon achieve the benefits you seek.
