NAPPANEE [mdash] Katherine Farmwald, 90, a long-time resident of Nappanee, passed away at 7:01 a.m., Thursday, March 25, at Paddock Springs Health Center in Warsaw. She was born March 3, 1931, in Marshall County to Levi and Lizzie (Yoder) Farmwald. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Chu…